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Q4 Results Live Updates: SBI, Swiggy, Hyundai And Urban Company To Report Earnings Today

State Bank of India, Titan Company, Hyundai Motor India, Bank of Baroda among companies to report earnings today.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: SBI, Swiggy, Hyundai And Urban Company To Report Earnings Today
6 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

More than 75 companies are set to announce their March-quarter results on May 8, making it another action-packed day for investors tracking India Inc.'s performance.

Heavyweights such as State Bank of India, Titan Company, Hyundai Motor India, Bank of Baroda, Tata Consumer Products, Swiggy and Multi Commodity Exchange of India will be in focus, alongside several companies that may also announce dividends.

Stay tuned for live updates, earnings highlights, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.

May 08, 2026 10:49 (IST)
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Q4 Earnings Live Updates: Greaves Cotton Q4

Greaves Cotton MD & CEO to NDTV Profit 

  • Profitability Has Steadily Improved FY24 Onwards
  •  FY26 Margins Have Improved Significantly
  • Focus On International Business Now Paying Off
  •  Electricals Biz Showed Strong Performance In FY26
  • Moved From Planning Strategy To Execution In FY26

May 08, 2026 10:25 (IST)
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Q4 Earnings Live Updates: Biocon Earnings Concall Takeaways

Biocon Concall

  • External environment remained challenged
  • Integration of Biocon Biologics into Biocon successfully completed
  • Focus shifting to improving utilization and expanding margins
  • Large base of generic lenalidomide sales in Q4FY25
  • Adjusted for BFI divestment gain in Q1FY25

May 08, 2026 10:25 (IST)
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Q4 Earnings Live Updates: A Look At Biocon Earnings

Biocon shares are surging in trade today even after a 60% drop in profit. This was largely due to higher base and one-time exceptional item.

READ MORE: Biocon Shares Rally Despite Net Profit Falling Over 60% In Q4 Earnings — Here's Why

May 08, 2026 10:24 (IST)
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Q4 Earnings Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

It’s another busy day on Dalal Street, with more than 75 companies scheduled to announce their March-quarter results. Key names in focus include State Bank of India, Titan Company, Hyundai Motor India, Bank of Baroda, Tata Consumer Products, Swiggy and MCX.

Stay with us for live updates, key earnings highlights and management commentary through the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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