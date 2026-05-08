Q4 Results Live Updates: SBI, Swiggy, Hyundai And Urban Company To Report Earnings Today

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

More than 75 companies are set to announce their March-quarter results on May 8, making it another action-packed day for investors tracking India Inc.'s performance.

Heavyweights such as State Bank of India, Titan Company, Hyundai Motor India, Bank of Baroda, Tata Consumer Products, Swiggy and Multi Commodity Exchange of India will be in focus, alongside several companies that may also announce dividends.

Stay tuned for live updates, earnings highlights, management commentary and market reaction throughout the day.