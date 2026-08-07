HSBC Sells Tokyo Headquarters, Plans Move To New Building

HSBC Holdings Plc sold its Tokyo headquarters building as it prepares to move to a new tower under construction in the Japan capital.

A unit of financial services firm Mitsubishi HC Capital Co. acquired the HSBC Building in Tokyo's Nihonbashi district in March, registration records show. HSBC is leasing space there before it moves to a complex near Tokyo Station that's scheduled for completion in 2029, people familiar with the matter said.

Spokespeople for HSBC and Mitsubishi HC Capital declined to comment.

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The new office is being built in the Yaesu area as part of a multi-use project in front of Tokyo Station. Being based next to the major transport hub will make it easy to stay close to clients, Takeo Kaneko, HSBC's Japan chief executive officer, said in a LinkedIn post this week.

"The new building is designed at true headquarters scale, featuring some of the largest floor spaces in Tokyo," he said.

The London-based lender has 380 employees in Japan, according to its website. HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery has been accelerating an overhaul of the bank globally through asset sales and by simplifying operations.

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