SS Retail vs Jindal Supreme vs Hero Motors IPO: Latest GMP, Estimated Listing Price Compared

SS Retail IPO has the highest GMP-implied listing premium among the three public issues, followed by Jindal Supreme, while Hero Motors IPO is trading at a discount in the grey market. Investors are tracking the latest GMP figures ahead of the three IPOs' listing on Sept. 23.

IPO Latest GMP Upper Price Band GMP-Implied Listing Price Implied Premium SS Retail Rs 140 Rs 424 Rs 564 33.02% Jindal Supreme Rs 29 Rs 93 Rs 122 31.18% Hero Motors Rs -2 Rs 84 Rs 82 -2.38%

The public issues of SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, and Hero Motors opened for subscription on Sept. 16 and closed on Sept. 18.

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Shares of SS Retail, Jindal Supreme, and Hero Motors will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

SS Retail IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium is Rs 140 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. Against the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 424, the expected listing price is Rs 564, translating to an estimated gain of 33.02%.

SS Retail IPO Final Subscription Status

The SS Retail IPO saw an overall subscription of 103.30 times on Friday, Sept. 18. The share allotment status for the mainboard issue was finalised on Monday, Sept. 21.

SS Retail IPO Details

Diversified retailer SS Retail saw robust demand across investor categories.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 500 crore public offer consisting of a fresh issue of 85.08 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 360 crore and an offer for sale of 33.02 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 140 crore

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 403 to Rs 424 per share. Retail investors must apply for at least 35 shares (1 lot), amounting to Rs 14,840.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager, and KFin Technologies Ltd. acted as the registrar for the issue.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium is Rs 29 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. Against the cap price of Rs 93, the expected listing price is Rs 122, translating to an estimated gain of 31.18%.

Jindal Supreme IPO Final Subscription Status

The Jindal Supreme IPO saw an overall subscription of 181.07 times on Friday, Sept. 18. The share allotment status for the mainboard issue was finalised on Monday, Sept. 21.

Jindal Supreme IPO Details

Industrial manufacturer Jindal Supreme (India) witnessed substantial bidding from institutional and non-institutional buyers alike.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 124.88 crore public offer consisting of a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares aggregating to Rs 99.89 crore and an offer for sale of 26.87 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 24.99 crore.

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share. Retail investors must apply for at least 161 shares (1 lot), amounting to Rs 14,973.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. was the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar.

Hero Motors IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium is at a discount of Rs 2 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22. Against the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 84, the GMP-implied listing price is Rs 82, indicating a potential 2.38% discount.

Hero Motors IPO Final Subscription Status

The Hero Motors IPO saw an overall subscription of 6.66 times on Friday, Sept. 18. The share allotment status for the mainboard issue was finalised on Monday, Sept. 21.

Hero Motors IPO Details

Auto components manufacturer Hero Motors saw steady participation across bidding categories during its three-day offer window.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 1,000 crore public offer consisting of a fresh issue of 7.14 crore shares aggregating to Rs 600.00 crore and an offer for sale of 4.76 crore shares aggregating to Rs 400.00 crore.

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 79 to Rs 84 per share. Retail investors must apply for at least 178 shares (1 lot), amounting to Rs 14,952.

Lead Manager & Registrar: ICICI Securities Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, and KFin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

SS Retail vs Jindal Supreme vs Hero Motors IPO: GMP-Implied Listing Gain Compared

Based on the latest GMP, SS Retail has a 33.02% GMP-implied premium, followed by Jindal Supreme at 31.18%. Hero Motors' latest GMP indicates a 2.38% discount to its upper price band.

Based on the latest GMP and respective lot sizes, the GMP-implied gain/loss per lot is:

SS Retail: Rs 4,900 per lot (Rs 140 GMP × 35 shares)

Jindal Supreme: Rs 4,669 per lot (Rs 29 GMP × 161 shares)

Hero Motors: -Rs 356 per lot (Rs -2 GMP × 178 shares)

Grey market premiums are unofficial and subject to market volatility. Investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

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