SS Retail IPO Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE, KFin Technologies

The share allotment status for the SS Retail IPO will be finalised today, on Monday, Sept. 21. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 22, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of SS Retail received an overwhelming response from investors as the public issue was oversubscribed 103.30 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 18.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 203.61 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 143.32 times, while retail investors booked their quota 36.36 times.

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The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 403 to Rs 424 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 500 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 360 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 140 crore.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies.

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How To Check SS Retail IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the BSE Website:

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “SS Retail Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check SS Retail IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' SSRETAIL ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check SS Retail IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the IPO allotment page on the KFinTech website.

From the dropdown menu, choose “SS Retail Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

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SS Retail IPO: What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised

If Shares Are Allotted

If shares of SS Retail are allotted, they will be credited to the investor's demat account before the IPO listing date. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares of SS Retail are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking is completed.

SS Retail IPO GMP Today, Estimated Listing Price

The grey market premium (GMP) for the SS Retail IPO stood at Rs 147 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 21. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 571 per share at a premium of 34.67% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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SS Retail IPO Listing Date

The shares of SS Retail are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

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About SS Retail

SS Retail Ltd. has built a sizeable presence in India's organised retail market, selling mobile phones, accessories and consumer electronics across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat. The company runs its retail network through brands including ‘SS Mobile' and ‘Mobile Exchange Wala', with more than 500 outlets spread across the five states. Its expansion strategy is centred largely on Tier II and Tier III markets, where it aims to strengthen its regional footprint.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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