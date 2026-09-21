All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On September 21

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Stocks In News

Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The company and NARCL have agreed to settle claims related to insolvency proceedings; the company will pay a full and final settlement amount of Rs. 511 crore, following which the IBC proceedings will be withdrawn.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Arm Fleur Hotels acquires a land parcel in Mumbai and incorporates a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Maldives.

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Apollo Pipes: Arm Apollo Ceramics acquires a 76% stake in Mazzini Tiles for Rs. 40.4 crore; enters ceramic tiles sector through Mazzini Tiles

Himadri Speciality Chemical: Board to consider and approve a scheme of arrangement for the demerger of Dalmia Bharat Refractories' tyre business into Himadri Speciality Chemical on September 21

Adani Power: The company denies reports of increasing its stake in Jaiprakash Power to 51%.

Federal Bank: Establishes a USD 500 million Medium-Term Note Programme.

Canara Bank: Raises Rs. 2,042 crore through Tier-I bonds on September 18.

NTPC Green Energy: Third phase of subsidiary's Kutch renewable project commences commercial operations; commissioned capacity stands at 9.45 MW. Total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 10,920.53 MW

Seamec : The Company updates, vessel “SEAMEC AGASTYA” following its technical redressal has returned to field and been on hired with effect from 19th September 2026

Concord Biotech: Board to consider a bonus issue on Wednesday.

Kalyan Jewellers: Invests Rs. 350 crore in subsidiary Candere Lifestyle Jewellery through a rights issue.

Orient Cement: Kajal Saxena resigns as CFO with immediate effect, citing career opportunities outside the company.

CRISIL: Reaffirms 'A' long-term rating and revises outlook to Negative from Stable.

Vishal Mega Mart: Reappoints Gunender Kapur as Founder, MD & CEO for a further five years.

Unichem Laboratories: Receives a tax demand of Rs. 87 crore along with interest liability of Rs. 6.6 crore.

Puravankara: Launches Phase VI of Provident Equinox residential project in Bengaluru.

Electrosteel Castings: The company acquires a 70% stake in Oman-based Arabian Water Tech LLC for OMR 21,000, following which Arabian Water Tech becomes a subsidiary of the company.

Avenue Supermarts: Company has opened a new store at Sua Road, Ludhiana (Punjab). The total number of stores as on date stands at 511.

Godrej Properties: The company develops a 24-metre-wide government road in Gurugram, connecting from Godrej Aristocrat in Sector 49.

Embassy Developments: Board approves raising up to Rs. 160 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

Refex Industries: Receives an order worth Rs. 160 crore from a Madhya Pradesh-based PSU for lifting of pond ash and fly ash.

NTPC: Commissions the third phase of its Dahod solar PV project in Gujarat with a capacity of 68.2 MW.

JSW Energy: APTEL sets aside CERC's earlier order and allows the company's IDC (Interest During Construction) claim, which had previously been rejected by CERC.

Gopal Snacks: Reappoints Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani as Chairman & Managing Director for a further five years. CRISIL reaffirms its 'A' rating and revises the outlook to Negative from Stable.

RVNL: Secures an order worth Rs. 404 crore from East Coast Railway for works on the Bhadrak–Vizianagaram section.

Karur Vysya Bank: Raises MCLR across all tenors by 5 basis points.

Coforge: Launches a practical methodology aimed at improving enterprise success rates in AI implementation initiatives & announced expanded capabilities that help automotive lenders, fleet operators, and remarketing organisations transform vehicle inspections into AI-powered lifecycle intelligence, enabling faster and more informed business decisions throughout the remarketing process

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Appoints Manmohan Shetty as Chief Financial Officer. Shetty has previously worked with Lehman Brothers, Barclays and Viksit Capital.

Anupam Rasayan: To raise Rs. 160 crore from Aditya Birla Capital through debentures.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: Receives an order worth Rs. 279 crore from Mumbai Port Authority for chartering a new battery-operated electric green tug.

Welspun Enterprises: Receives Letters of Award worth Rs. 351.2 crore from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for two sewer rehabilitation projects.

SAIL: Company presents FY27 data, production of crude steel at 4.757 mt, Hot Metal at 5.051 MT & Saleable Steel at 4.516 MT (investor presentation)

Rays of Belief: Mom's Belief US Inc, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, has acquired and holds 100% of the equity shareholding of City Pro Group Inc, for aggregate consideration USD 2,000,000

Persistent System: On Nagarro acquisition, EGM in October 2026 to approve an equity raise of up to USD 450M, with combined equity and borrowings capped at USD 1,250M. Initial Acceptance Period ended on 17th September & 50% + 1 share minimum acceptance threshold met. End of acceptance period on 6 October and announcement of acceptance results. (investor presentation)

Advait Energy Transitions: The company enters into a master supply agreement with Hithium for lithium iron phosphate cells, supporting offtake of up to 1 GWh over the next year.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals: The company marks its entry into the semiconductor and specialty gases segment and commences commercial operations at its Khalapur, Maharashtra facility.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The board approves changing the company's name to ICICI Life Insurance.

Spectrum Electrical Industries: The company approves investment of up to Rs. 287 crore in various money market instruments using unutilised proceeds from the preferential issue.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): The company opened two new stores in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab over the weekend, taking the total store count to 512.

India Pesticides

Gets regulatory approvals for insecticide & herbicide products in international markets

Receives Technical Equivalence approval for 1 insecticide product in UK

Receives registration for 1 herbicide product in Argentina

VIP Industries: To raise 500 crore in FY27 via equity, debt, others

L&T Finance: Allots 65,000 NCDs worth Rs 650 Cr on private placement basis

Nephrocare Health: Approves consolidation of step-down subsidiaries in Philippines

Mazagaon Dock

Signs MoU with NSHIPAP to participate as anchor shipyard

Alert: NSHIPAP Is National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Andhra Pradesh

To participate as anchor shipyard in Andhra Pradesh

HEG Advanced

Arm gets Rs 218 Cr orders from Indus Towers

Alert: Arm Is Replus Engitech

Arm gets order to supply lithium-ion battery banks

Aequs: Step-down arm Aequs Toys HongKong dissolved w.e.f. Sept 17

GR Infra: To build Agra-Gwalior road; project cost Rs 4,263 Cr

JBM Auto: Shareholders approve reappointment of Nishant Arya as MD, designated Vice-CMD for 3 years w.e.f. May 18, 2027

Indoco Remedies: Incorporates arm Warren Lifesciences

NIBE: Pact with Naval Group for naval shipbuilding capabilities

CAMS: Ravi Kethana resigns as Chief Platform Officer

Religare Enterprises: Allots 10,000 debentures worth Rs 100 crore.

Tega Industries

Gets Rs 126 crore order from Kalpataru Projects International

Contract covers design, engineering & supply of equipment

Cohance Life

Remits $10 Mn towards subscription of new CCPS of NJ Bio

Alert: NJ Bio Is Arm Of Co

Shilpa Medicare

US FDA concludes inspection with 1 observation

Inspection conducted at Hyderabad unit from Sept 16–18

Aavas Financers

Board appoints Manu Yeshpal Singh as MD

Approves change in designation from CEO to MD & CEO

Manipal Health Enterprises: Arm Manipal Hospitals redeems NCDs worth Rs 5,310 Cr using IPO proceeds

Acme Solar Holdings: Approves amalgamation of ACME Pokhran Solar, ACME Sikar Solar & ACME Eco Clean Energy with company

Astra Microwave Products: Shareholders approve re-designation of M V Reddy as MD from Joint MD

Jain Resource Recycling: To issue additional corporate guarantee of up to Rs 50 Cr for arm

Jagran Prakashan: Reappoints 4 Whole-Time Directors for 5 years

Welspun Corporation: UAE arm to incorporate wholly owned subsidiary in Jordan

Nintec Systems: Shareholders approve reappointment of Niraj Gemawat as MD for 5 years

SBFC Finance: Approves allotment of NCDs worth Rs 100 Cr

Keystone Realtors: Shareholders approve reappointment of Boman Irani as CMD

NTPC Green

Third-party capacity of Gujarat Solar PV project of arm declares commercial operations

Total installed capacity of group to rise to 10,911.08 MW

Tata Steel

High Court disposes of interim application

Seeking injunction on JPC utilising Rs 2,970 Cr

Court says fund can't be utilised or disbursed

Fund can't be utilised or disbursed to third parties

Bulk & Block Deals

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation: Nowrosjee Wadia and Sons Ltd. bought 18.34 lk shares and Wadia Nusli Nevillei sold 18.34 lakh shares at Rs. 1,360 per share.

Nowrosjee Wadia and Sons Ltd. bought 18.34 lk shares and Wadia Nusli Nevillei sold 18.34 lakh shares at Rs. 1,360 per share. Lords Mark Industries: Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited bought 51 lakh shares, A.T. Trade Overseas Private Limited bought 30 lakh shares, Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay sold 81 lakh shares at Rs. 84 per share and Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay sold 1.03 crore shares at Rs. 84.86 per share.

Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited bought 51 lakh shares, A.T. Trade Overseas Private Limited bought 30 lakh shares, Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay sold 81 lakh shares at Rs. 84 per share and Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay sold 1.03 crore shares at Rs. 84.86 per share. Aarti Pharmalabs: Jasmine Family Trust sold 6.27 lakh shares at Rs. 820.02 per share.

Jasmine Family Trust sold 6.27 lakh shares at Rs. 820.02 per share. Avalon Technologies: Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 3.56 lakh shares and Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund a Series of Vieifbought 3.45 lakh shares at Rs. 2,527.69 per share.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 3.56 lakh shares and Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund a Series of Vieifbought 3.45 lakh shares at Rs. 2,527.69 per share. Entero Healthcare Solutions: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 13.90 lakh shares and Prasid Uno Family Trust sold 13.90 lakh shares at Rs. 1,695 per share.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 13.90 lakh shares and Prasid Uno Family Trust sold 13.90 lakh shares at Rs. 1,695 per share. GNA Axles: Seehra Maninder Singh sold 4.23 lakh shares at Rs. 556.89 per share.

Pine Labs: Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 85.33 lakh shares and Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund a Series of Vieif bought 82.34 lk shares at Rs. 191.85 per share.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering: Infinite Derivatives LLP sold 5 lakh shares at Rs. 310.05 per share.

Welspun Enterprises: Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited sold 7.34 lakh shares at Rs. 780.03 per share.

Sigachi Industries: SPDR PORTFOLIO EMERGING MARKETS ETF sold 37.32 lakh shares at Rs. 29.83 per share.

SJS Enterprises: Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 1.99 lakh shares and Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund a Series of Vieif bought 1.97 lakh shares at Rs. 2425.8 per share.

SKF Ind (Industrial): Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund bought 2.61 lakh shares and Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund a Series of Vieifbought 2.54 lakh shares at Rs. 2984.6 per share.

Tata Motors (CV): Bofa Securities Europe SA bought 7.06 lakh shares and Bank of America National Association sold 7.06 lakh shares at Rs. 438 per share.

Corporate Actions: NIL

Board Meeting: NIL

Results on September 21

Augmont Enterprises

Symbiotec Pharmalab

Elitecon International

Lumino Industries

IPO LISTING

Manika Plastech

Anchor Lock-In

1 Month Share lock in opening (lock in open date | lock in shares | % of total outstanding shares)

Shankesh Jewellers Limited (21st Sep | 6 mn shares | 4%)

Horizon Industrial Parks Limited (21st Sep | 97 mn shares | 3%)

Sunshine Pictures Limited (21st Sep | 1 mn shares | 4%)

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Limited (21st Sep | 13 mn shares | 2%)



1Y Share lock in opening (lock in open date | lock in shares | % of total outstanding shares)

Dev Accelerator (21st Sep/ 14.9 mn share / 17%)

Insider trades

Ion Exchange India: Dinesh Sharma, Promoter Group, sold 3.50 lk shares.

MTAR Technologies: Leelavathi Parvatha Reddy, Promoter, sold 20,000 shares.

La Opala RG: GENESIS EXPORTS, Promoter, bought 50,000 shares.

GNG Electronics: Vidhi S Khandelwal, Promoter, sold 44.87 lk shares.

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Tata Chemicals

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Max Estates

Price Band

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: HLE Glascoat

Price Band change from 10% to 20%: Sakar Healthcare

F&O Cues

Nifty Sept futures is up 0.20% to 23,380.00 at a premium of 34 points.

Nifty Options 22nd Sept Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,300.

Securities in ban period: Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Manappuram Finance, SAIL

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