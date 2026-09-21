Syria Explosions: Series Of Blasts Heard Near Aleppo Army Site - Watch

A powerful explosion was reported in the early hours of Monday in the Al-Eis area in the southern countryside of Aleppo, northern Syria. The Syrian Aran News Agency (SANA) reported that the initial explosion occurred at a military site in the vicinity of Al-Eis, while subsequent explosions continued in the area.

Syrian state television Al-Ikhbariya reported that the nature of the explosions was being investigated. The explosions continued after the initial blast, with Aleppo Civil Defence operations chief Faisal Mohammad Ali stating that the ongoing blasts were hampering the arrival of emergency and rescue teams at the site.

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Ammunition Depot Suspected

Local sources cited by Anadolu Agency said that the explosions occurred at an ammunition depot belonging to Syria's Defence Ministry. However, the exact cause of the explosions was still under investigation. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that preliminary information indicated that an ammunition depot near Al-Ikarda was involved, although it stressed that the details were still being verified. Another Syrian report, citing local sources, said that the explosions affected six missile storage facilities in the area.

Roads Closed; Residents Asked To Stay Indoors

Following the explosions, security authorities in Aleppo placed personnel on high alert and closed roads leading to the affected area, SANA reported. The Aleppo-Damascus highway was also closed as authorities sought to protect civilians and facilitate emergency response. Aleppo Governor Azzam Al-Gharib urged residents to remain inside their homes and avoid approaching the explosion site. He also said that hospitals, ambulances and emergency teams were on standby while authorities monitored developments at the site, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speculations And Casualties

Some local reports have mentioned unidentified military aircrafts flying in the area before the explosions. However, there is currently no verified evidence establishing a connection between those aircraft and the blasts. The New Arab specifically reported that sources had observed unidentified reconnaissance aircraft and intermittent warplane activity in northwestern Syria, but it also explicitly said that the sources did not link that aircraft activity to the Al-Eis explosions.

As of the latest reports available, no confirmed casualty figures had been released. Anadolu reported that there was no information about deaths or injuries. The continuing explosions reportedly prevented emergency teams from immediately reaching the site, which also means that the casualty situation could change as rescue teams gain access.

Recent Explosions In Syria

The incident comes days after an explosion at a military site in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province killed 11 people, according to AFP. Earlier this month, an explosion at a weapons depot in northwestern Idlib province killed 14 people and injured 11. An earlier explosion involving a vehicle carrying ammunition in Idlib province also caused deaths with AFP reporting that five people were killed in the incident.

These incidents are occurring as Syria continues to deal with the consequences of more than a decade of civil war and the transition following the overthrow of longtime President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024. AFP reported that Syria has experienced several recent explosions at military and weapons sites during this transition period. The repeated explosions have raised questions about the storage and movement of military material, particularly in areas where civilians live nearby.

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