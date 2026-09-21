Sai Life Sciences' CRDMO Growth Is Expanding Beyond China-Plus-One

Sai Life Sciences is positioning itself to benefit from the shift in global pharmaceutical supply chains beyond China, as rising demand for outsourced research and manufacturing creates room for Indian contract research, development and manufacturing organisations.

The company's integrated CRDMO model, long-term relationships with global pharmaceutical companies, growing late-stage drug pipeline and investments in manufacturing capacity are central to its growth strategy. Its expansion into peptides and oral solid formulations could add further opportunities as drug pipelines become more complex.

Sai Life Sciences shares have risen 76% in 2026, while the Nifty Pharma Index has gained 26% during the same period. The Indian CRDMO market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15% to 16% through 2035, according to the material provided.

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Integrated Model

Sai Life Sciences operates across contract research and contract development and manufacturing. CDMO accounted for 60% of revenue in Q1FY27, with the remaining 40% coming from CRO, research and testing businesses.

The company develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients after drugs move beyond initial testing. Its CRO business is split between biotech startups, which account for 52% of revenue, and Big Pharma, which contributes 48%.

The CDMO business has a more concentrated customer base, with Big Pharma accounting for 94% of revenue in FY26. Sai Life Sciences works with 19 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, while more than 90% of its revenue comes from returning, long-term clients.

The average relationship with its large pharmaceutical partners exceeds 11 years. The company also operates satellite laboratories in Greater Boston in the US and Manchester in the UK, allowing it to work directly with clients and pursue early-stage research and development contracts. Research and high-volume chemical manufacturing are carried out in India.

Volume Upside

Sai Life Sciences' pipeline covers several therapeutic areas. Oncology accounted for 25% of FY26 revenue, followed by brain and nervous system at 16%, infectious diseases and metabolic disorders at 15% each, and cardiovascular at 8%.

The business can generate higher revenue from the same client as molecules move through clinical development towards commercialisation. Sai Life Sciences currently has 33 to 34 active commercial molecules and 14 late-phase molecules.

Commercial production has already started for three of the four recently added commercial molecules. The company also has two molecules scheduled to reach regulatory milestones in FY27 following a Phase 3 approval in FY26, with another milestone expected in Q2FY28.

Regulatory approvals could move these molecules into long-term commercial supply, potentially creating a recurring source of revenue.

FTE Pipeline

Full-Time Equivalent contracts are becoming an important route for Sai Life Sciences to secure late-stage drug programmes.

Under the model, a pharmaceutical company hires a dedicated team of Sai Life Sciences scientists who work exclusively on its drug pipeline as an extension of its internal research and development team.

A new discovery capacity within the CRO business became operational in Q1FY27. Management had initially expected the facility to take 12 to 18 months to reach full utilisation, but demand from pharmaceutical and biotech clients led to the capacity being booked almost immediately.

The FTE model is also helping the company move more molecules into its CDMO pipeline. Five of the six late-phase molecules added to the CDMO pipeline over the past 15 months originated from large pharmaceutical FTE engagements.

Unlike one-off assignments, these dedicated contracts can provide multi-year recurring revenue and longer client relationships. The material notes that this resembles the model used by Chinese CDMOs to scale.

Peptide Expansion

Sai Life Sciences is also expanding beyond traditional small molecules into specialised therapeutic modalities.

The company is developing a peptide platform that will cover the development cycle from early discovery to commercial manufacturing. A greenfield peptide API manufacturing facility is scheduled to begin operations in 2028.

The facility will serve therapeutic areas including cholesterol, neurology and oncology rather than depending solely on demand for GLP-1 weight-loss treatments.

This expansion gives Sai Life Sciences exposure to the growing use of complex molecules while allowing it to participate across multiple stages of drug development.

Capacity Addition

Sai Life Sciences plans to invest Rs 1,100-1,300 crore in capital expenditure in FY27, with 75% allocated towards capacity expansion.

The company is adding 450 kilolitres of capacity across production blocks, taking total capacity to 1,150 kilolitres in FY27. The first 225-kilolitre manufacturing block is expected to become operational in the second half of FY27.

The company also plans to launch oral solid formulation capabilities for initial clinical supply by Q4FY27. This would allow it to offer an API-plus-drug-product solution from a single location.

Higher utilisation of the new plants could increase incremental revenue and support margins through operating leverage.

Sai Life Sciences expects to finalise and sign contract terms with a large pharmaceutical client before the end of Q2FY27. Revenue recognition from the contract could begin from Q3FY27.

The contract is expected alongside the 225-kilolitre manufacturing capacity scheduled for the second half of FY27 and the addition of early-phase oral solid formulation capabilities.

Together, these developments underpin the company's expectation that revenue and earnings will be significantly stronger in H2FY27 than in H1FY27. Capacity utilisation stood at 65% in Q1FY27, leaving 35% of capacity available for additional production volumes as new manufacturing blocks become operational.

Q1 Growth

Sai Life Sciences reported 12% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1FY27 to Rs 554 crore. The CRO business led growth, with revenue increasing 24%, while CDMO revenue rose 6%.

Growth in CRO came from deeper discovery chemistry collaborations with global pharmaceutical clients, including the conversion of a key pilot programme into a long-term, high-volume partnership.

Profit increased faster than revenue. EBITDA rose 18% to Rs 148 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points to 27%. Net profit increased 22% to Rs 73 crore.

The company expects revenue to grow at a 15% to 20% CAGR over the next three to five years, with EBITDA margins of 28% to 30%.

Valuation Demands

Sai Life Sciences has several potential growth drivers, including its relationships with large pharmaceutical companies, FTE contracts, late-stage molecules, new manufacturing capacity, peptides and formulation capabilities.

Its return metrics have also improved. Return on Equity increased to 14% in FY26 from 8% in FY25, while Return on Capital Employed rose to 18.2% from 12.2%.

At Rs 1,585 per share, Sai Life Sciences trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 48.3x. The multiple is below Laurus Labs at 52x and Divi's at 55x.

The company's growth strategy now depends on converting its FTE engagements and late-stage molecules into commercial supply while ramping up new manufacturing capacity and its peptide and formulation platforms.

The key question for the business is whether these investments and pipeline opportunities can translate into sustained revenue and earnings growth.

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