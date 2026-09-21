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JSW Cement In Focus As Motilal Oswal Upgrades Rating; Sees Up To 25% Upside — Check Target Price

JSW Cement is well positioned for sustained medium-term growth, led by strong volume momentum, successful entry into North India and an improvement in cost structure in coming quarters with stabilisation of its north India plant, says Motilal Oswal.

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JSW Cement In Focus As Motilal Oswal Upgrades Rating; Sees Up To 25% Upside — Check Target Price
According to the brokerage JSW Cement is moving from a predominantly south/ground granulated blast furnace slag-led franchise toward a more diversified, integrated and geographically balanced cement company.
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JSW Cement Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Considering JSW Cement Ltd.'s successful entry into the northern region, its ability to maintain leverage discipline, and earnings stability from exposure in ground granulated blast furnace slag, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal upgrades its rating to Buy from Neutral, and values the company at 14 times FY28E EV/Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 146. implying a potential upside of 25% from the reports current market price of Rs 117.

At current market price, the stock is trading at 12x FY28E EV/Ebitda as compared to 14x FY28E EV/Ebitda at its listing price.

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According to the brokerage JSW Cement is moving from a predominantly south/ground granulated blast furnace slag-led franchise toward a more diversified, integrated and geographically balanced cement company. The north India plant is key growth driver, providing both incremental capacity and access to a more profitable/balanced market.

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Motilal Oswal also highlighted that there would be near-term margin pressure due to higher input costs and weak pricing, which will be faced by all cement players.

The company's variable cost to decline meaningfully over a medium term, led by stabilisation of its north India plant and other key initiatives for cost reductions (AFR, renewable and logistics efficiency), believes the brokerage.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Jsw Cement.pdf
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