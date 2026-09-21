Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 31: Ravi Teja Film Crosses Rs 241 Crore Worldwide

Ravi Teja-starrer Irumudi continued its strong theatrical run on Day 31, recording an India net collection of Rs 1.52 crore across 998 shows. The latest earnings took the film's cumulative India net collection to Rs 188.90 crore, while its domestic gross reached Rs 219.38 crore.

The film also maintained its overseas performance, with its overseas gross collection standing at Rs 22.45 crore. With the latest domestic figures added, Irumudi's worldwide gross collection climbed to Rs 241.83 crore.

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On Day 30, Irumudi earned Rs 68 lakh net in India from 1,003 shows, marking a 13.3% increase over the previous day's Rs 60 lakh.

According to Sacnilk, the film Irumudi grossed a total India net collection of Rs 92.15 crore during its first week in theatres.

About Irumudi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi is an action drama featuring Ravi Teja as Trinath, an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives with his daughter. At her request, he gives up drinking and undertakes Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey while forcing him to confront his troubled past.

The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay in key roles.

Theatrical and OTT Release

Irumudi was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026. Despite completing more than a month in theatres, the film continued to record earnings, with its Day 31 collection showing an increase over the previous day. The film's domestic revenue remains heavily driven by its original language, with the Telugu version generating Rs 185.79 crore in India collections compared to Rs 31 lakh from the Tamil dub.

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The film also began streaming on Netflix on September 18, while its theatrical run continued. With its worldwide gross now at Rs 241.83 crore, Irumudi has maintained momentum across both domestic and overseas markets.

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