Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 30: Ravi Teja Starrer Holds Strong, Can It Hit Rs 200 Crore?

Irumudi continued its steady theatrical run in the fifth week, with the action drama seeing a rise in collections on its fifth Saturday.

The latest growth has brought the film closer to another major box-office milestone. Can Irumudi reach the Rs 200 crore mark before its theatrical run ends? Here's a look at how Irumudi performed on Day 30.

Day 30 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Ravi Teja starrer collected Rs 68 lakh net in India on Day 30 across 1,003 shows, recording a 13.3% growth over its previous day's collection of Rs 0.60 crore.

With this, the film has reached an India net collection of Rs 187.38 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 217.68 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Its total overseas gross collection stands at Rs 22.45 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 240.13 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Irumudi recorded a total gross collection of Rs 78 lakh on Day 30. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 75 lakh, followed by Karnataka with Rs 2 lakh and the rest of India with Rs 1 lakh.

Week-Wise Collection

Irumudi collected Rs 92.15 crore in Week 1, followed by Rs 57.60 crore in Week 2. The film earned Rs 24.70 crore in Week 3 and Rs 11.65 crore in Week 4, taking its four-week total to Rs 186.10 crore.

In its fifth week, the family drama collected Rs 0.60 crore on Day 29 before rising to Rs 0.68 crore on Day 30. Its Week 5 collection currently stands at Rs 1.28 crore.

ALSO READ: Lanterns Season 1 Episode 6 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

About The Film

Irumudi follows Trinath (Ravi Teja), an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall. At her request, he gives up drinking and takes up 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey that forces him to confront his past.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

Irumudi is streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2026, while the film continues to run in theatres.

ALSO READ: Daayra Box Office Collection Day 2: Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj Starrer Records 60% Growth

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.