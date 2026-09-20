Lanterns Season 1 Episode 6 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Lanterns is heading into a tense new chapter after the events of Episode 5 changed the course of Hal Jordan and John Stewart's investigation. With Rushville caught in the middle and their partnership facing fresh challenges, the stakes are higher than ever.

As the Manhunter mystery deepens, Episode 6 could bring fresh clues and unexpected twists. Here's a quick look at what happened in Episode 5 and what to expect next.

What Happened In Episode 5?

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Episode 5, titled Lights Out, sees John badly injured in an explosion before Zoe saves him using alien technology. Hal refuses to leave Rushville and sends Antaan after William, who is killed after being mistaken for the Manhunter. Zoe then orders an orbital strike on Rushville, but Hal tries to stop her and Antaan.

Later, Zoe destroys the motel where Hal is recharging his ring. John saves Hal by shooting Zoe, then takes her heart and Hal's ring. He gives both to Lianna but turns down her offer to become the Green Lantern.

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What To Expect From Episode 6?

Episode 6 will likely deal with the aftermath of Zoe's death and the destruction of Rushville. John will face the consequences of his actions, while Hal deals with the growing tension between them.

The episode will also introduce Guy Gardner, adding a new twist to the Green Lantern story. With several questions still unanswered, the next chapter could take the investigation in a new direction.

Cast And Crew

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Jason Ritter, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nathan Fillion.

The DC Studios series is created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, with Mundy serving as showrunner. James Hawes directed the first two episodes, while Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also directed episodes.

When, Where To Watch?

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 6, titled Bad Optics, will be available on JioHotstar from 6:31 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Watch The Episode 6 Preview Here:

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