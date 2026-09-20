IND W Vs BAN W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games 2nd Semi-Final

India Women will meet Bangladesh Women in the second semi-final of the Asian Games at Korogi Sports Park in Japan's Nisshin after powering past Japan in the quarter-finals. The hosts were comfortably beaten by eight wickets as Harmanpreet Kaur's side wrapped up the chase inside five overs.

India's commanding display has strengthened their bid to retain the gold medal secured in Hangzhou.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Date And Time

The India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games 2026 2nd Semi-Final match will be played on Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. IST.

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India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Venue

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games 2026 2nd Semi-Final match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Aichi.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Live Telecast

The India vs Bangladesh Women match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games 2026 2nd Semi-Final match live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Bangladesh Women Preview

India's quarter-final success was built on a dominant display with both bat and ball. Shree Charani was the chief architect with the ball, as the left-arm spinner ripped through Japan's middle and lower order to finish with 4 for 10. Her spell reduced the hosts to just 57, leaving India with a straightforward chase.

Shafali Verma then wasted little time in finishing the job. The opener smashed an unbeaten 40 from only 15 balls, striking six fours and two sixes as India raced to 58 for two in just 30 deliveries. Her blistering assault ensured there was never any doubt about the outcome.

Bangladesh Women have reached the Asian Games semi-finals and will now face India for a place in the gold-medal match after their quarter-final against China ended without a ball being bowled due to a washout. Captain Nigar Sultana Joty has overseen a side that has made disciplined bowling and committed powerplay fielding central to its T20 approach.

The conditions at Nisshin could make their spin attack especially influential. A surface offering turn and variable bounce would give Sultana Khatun and Rabeya Khan an opportunity to challenge India's top-order batters and keep the scoring under control.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asian Games 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandani Sharma

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Farjana Easmin

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