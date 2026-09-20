Iran Sets Seven Conditions For Peace Talks With US Via Qatar, Threatens All-Out War

Iran had conveyed seven conditions to the United States through Qatari mediators for restarting negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war, while warning that it is prepared for a "decisive war" if Washington rejects its demands according to Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei.

Rezaei told Al Jazeera on Saturday that Qatar had already communicated Iran's conditions to Washington and that Tehran was waiting for US President Donald Trump's response. In a post on X, Rezaei said that Iran had announced seven conditions for beginning negotiations with Washington, adding that Iran's position was clear.

"Iran has announced seven conditions for starting any negotiations to the US government. Tehran's message is clear and unambiguous; if Washington wants to escape the quagmire it has created for itself and avoid getting further entangled in it, it has no choice but to accept Iran's rights and conditions."

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He also told Al Jazeera that "It is in Washington's interest to accept these conditions. Trump's threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war."

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What we know about Iran's conditions, as reported by Gulf News:

Seven conditions conveyed: Rezaei says Iran has sent Washington seven conditions for beginning negotiations.

Rezaei says Iran has sent Washington seven conditions for beginning negotiations. Not all disclosed: He has not publicly detailed the full list of seven.

He has not publicly detailed the full list of seven. Three demands identified: Rezaei has separately named an end to the war on all fronts, release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the US naval blockade.

Rezaei has separately named an end to the war on all fronts, release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the US naval blockade. Qatar mediating: Tehran says Qatar conveyed its terms to Washington.

Tehran says Qatar conveyed its terms to Washington. Pakistan involved: Islamabad continues its mediation efforts, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi due in Tehran.

Islamabad continues its mediation efforts, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi due in Tehran. Hormuz still in play: Rezaei says a proposed Iran-Oman agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz remains ready.

Rezaei says a proposed Iran-Oman agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz remains ready. Iran awaiting Trump: Tehran says the next move now rests with Washington.

When asked whether the war could end soon, Rezaei said that, in practical terms, the war was still ongoing while adding that Tehran was pursuing a strategy aimed at bringing the conflict to an end "as soon as possible."

Rezaei also did not rule out another US strike on Iran, saying that such a possibiltiy was "very much on the cards" based on Iranian military assessments, Al Jazeera reported. He stated that Iran's military planning had changed following the two previous rounds of fighting and was now focused on US naval assets extending from the Gulf through the Gulf of Oman and into the Arabian Sea.

Rezaei further claimed that Iran had recently test-fired a multi-warhead anti-ship missile near a US vessel or aircraft carrier, however, these claims could not be independently verified. He further warned that any future Iranian response could include attacks on US military bases in the region as well as American commercial interests and companies operating locally.

Rezaei also said Iran had not decided to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. He said Tehran remained committed to its longstanding religious prohibition on nuclear weapons and that its nuclear doctrine had not changed, Gulf News reported.

But he left open the possibility that Iran's position could change depending on Washington's actions, including further pressure over its nuclear programme. Rezaei said US and Israeli military actions had already given Tehran grounds to leave the NPT, although no such decision had been made.

According to Al Jazeera, Qatar and Pakistan have been working to re-establish negotiations between Tehran and Washington since the expiry of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month. Regional countries have also been seeking an end to the conflict that began after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February.

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