Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 44: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Sees 95% Growth

Hanuman Ansh witnessed a strong jump in its box office collection on Day 44, bouncing back after a relatively low seventh Friday.



The Hindi devotional drama collected 95% more than the previous day, continuing its steady run in the seventh week and showing renewed momentum at the box office.



Day 44 Box Office Collection



Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Day 44. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 258.13 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 304.80 crore, as per Sacnilk.



The film added Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 24.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 329.30 crore.



Box Office Journey



Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 0.40 crore in Week 2. The film then picked up pace, earning Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3 and Rs 61 crore in Week 4.



The film saw another major jump in Week 5, collecting Rs 90.25 crore. It continued its strong run in Week 6, earning Rs 80.25 crore during the week.



In Week 7, the film opened with Rs 5 crore on Day 43 before witnessing a strong jump on Saturday. With another Rs 9.75 crore on Day 44, Hanuman Ansh has now reached Rs 258.13 crore in India net.

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About The Film



Released on August 7, 2026, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari.



The film, inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, has continued to attract audiences well into its seventh week. The makers are also expanding the Hanuman Ansh universe with plans for a game and a comic book.



Week-Wise Collection



Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 0.40 crore

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

Week 6: Rs 80.25 crore

Week 7: Rs 14.75 crore so far

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