Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 10: Soori Starrer Jumps 77%, Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Mandaadi saw a major boost at the box office on its second Saturday, with collections rising sharply from the previous day.

The Soori starrer recorded a 77% jump in earnings on Day 10, pushing its worldwide gross closer to the Rs 100-crore mark.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Mandaadi collected Rs 6.55 crore net in India on Day 10, registering a 77% growth from its previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 67.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 79 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 14.65 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 93.65 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 5.70 crore to the day's India net collection, while the Telugu version added Rs 85 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Mandaadi recorded a gross collection of Rs 7.65 crore across India on Day 10. Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor with Rs 5.75 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Rs 1.15 crore. Karnataka contributed Rs 60 lakh, while Kerala added Rs 10 lakh and rest of India added Rs 5 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and grew to Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. The film saw a strong weekend, collecting Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4.

It then earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before dropping to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. The film collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8 and Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9 before bouncing back with Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10.

Its first week collection stands at Rs 57.30 crore.

ALSO READ: Lanterns Season 1 Episode 6 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know



About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran.

The cast includes Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story revolves around the rivalry between teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. The film features cinematography by S. R. Kathiir, music by GV Prakash Kumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Baby Girl After Daughter Dua

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.