Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Baby Girl After Daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed a new chapter in their family, sharing a special moment with fans as they embrace parenthood once again.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Welcome Second Baby Girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents for the second time, welcoming a baby girl on September 19, 2026. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post featuring a picture of a baby's footprint. The announcement card carried the words “Welcome Baby Girl” along with the date 19|9|2026 and the names Dua, Deepika and Ranveer.

The arrival of their second daughter comes two years after the birth of their first child, Dua, who was born on September 8, 2024. The couple had announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026, through a social media post featuring Dua holding a pregnancy test kit.

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ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Baby's Arrival

Deepika And Ranveer's Journey As Parents

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 18, 2018, in an intimate destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy. Their family grew with the arrival of Dua in 2024, and the couple later announced that they were expecting their second child.

In the months leading up to the birth, Deepika and Ranveer also shared glimpses from their pregnancy journey, including photographs from a maternity photoshoot featuring their daughter.

Couple Visited Siddhivinayak Temple

Just a day before announcing the arrival of their second child, Deepika and Ranveer visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. The couple arrived in traditional attire and were surrounded by security as fans gathered outside the temple.

Ranveer had also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal earlier in the week, where he offered prayers and interacted with fans.

Deepika On How Motherhood Changed Her

Deepika has previously spoken about the impact of motherhood on her life. In an October 2025 interview with CNBC-TV18, she discussed how becoming a parent had changed her outlook and pushed her beyond her comfort zone.

Speaking about the experience, she said, “It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I've never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool, motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone in a good way,” she had said.

The actor has previously described motherhood as a transformative phase, particularly in the way it has influenced her priorities and interactions with others.

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