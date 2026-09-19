Samay Raina Brings Up Thamma Twice While Roasting Nawazuddin Siddiqui On India’s Got Latent

Samay Raina is back with another episode of India's Got Latent 2, bringing comedy, candid conversations, and unexpected moments.

The latest episode featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a panellist, with Samay Raina turning his attention to the actor's recent film Thamma. During the conversation, Raina jokingly questioned Nawazuddin about his decision to join the romantic horror-comedy.

Turning to the actor, Samay asked, “Sir, why did you do Thamma?” He then followed it up with, “Why did you even make it?”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Nawazuddin appeared momentarily surprised and asked, “Thamma?” He then responded, “Well, it got made. It's done.”

Samay continued the exchange by asking, “Sir, we can say such things, na?” Nawazuddin replied, “I mean, sure. You already said it anyway. What more could you say?”

ALSO READ: Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, Matka King, The Revolutionaries, Unmadham, Musafir Cafe, Chiraiya, And More — 10 Movies And Web Series To Binge-Watch This Weekend

Samay Raina Brings Up Thamma Again

The comedian later returned to Thamma while involving Nawazuddin in a segment with a contestant. Asking the actor to help the contestant learn how to act and propose to a girl, Samay said, “You know how to act, right?”

Nawazuddin replied, “Yeah, I can act.” Samay immediately brought Thamma into the conversation again and asked, “So, what went wrong with Thamma?”

Nawazuddin laughed and played along, saying, “Come on, man. I will act like I did in Thamma then.” Samay quickly responded, “No, not the Thamma one, please.”

More About Thamma And The Episode

Thamma is a romantic horror-comedy and the fifth instalment in Maddock Films' Horror-Comedy Universe. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Nawazuddin has previously appeared in critically recognised films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox and Manto. He has also portrayed a wide range of characters throughout his career.

The latest episode of India's Got Latent 2 also featured Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Leads Ganpati Visarjan, Alia Bhatt Hides Raha's Face While Posing For Paparazzi With Neetu Kapoor

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.