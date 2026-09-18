Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, Matka King, The Revolutionaries And More — 10 Movies, Web Series To Binge-Watch This Weekend

Looking for something new to watch over the weekend? From thrillers and historical dramas to comedies and emotional stories, several movies and web series offer different genres and storylines to explore.

1. Gandhari

Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari is a thriller set in the fictional town of Joypurra. The story follows Bani, a mother whose strong devotion is tested when she encounters extraordinary challenges and is forced to make difficult choices involving sacrifice and conviction.

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, Jatin Sarna

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Where to watch: Netflix

2. Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 continues the comedy franchise with a treasure hunt at the centre of its story. A group of characters gets caught up in a series of chaotic situations as they pursue the hidden fortune, leading to comic twists and confusion.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Unmadham

Unmadham follows Shelly, a civil police officer who is unhappy with his career but dreams of becoming a screenwriter. While searching for a story, he decides to investigate the mysterious death of a young woman. The old case is believed to carry a curse, taking Shelly into an unexpected investigation.

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Lijomol Jose

Where to watch: SonyLIV

4. Chumbak

Chumbak revolves around five unconventional families living next to one another in Chumbak Colony. Their daily lives become complicated as disagreements, unusual incidents and comic situations bring the neighbours together in unexpected ways.

Where to watch: Netflix

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5. The Revolutionaries

Set during India's freedom struggle, The Revolutionaries follows young revolutionaries who turn to armed resistance against British rule. The historical drama explores their fight, sacrifices and determination as they participate in the independence movement.

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada

Where to watch: Prime Video

6. Operation Safed Sagar: The Highest Air Force Mission

This six-episode military drama recreates the Indian Air Force's high-altitude operations during the 1999 Kargil War. The story focuses on the Golden Arrows Squadron and its dangerous missions carried out in extreme conditions, while also exploring the impact of war on pilots and their families.

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Dia Mirza, Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Matka King

Set in 1960s Mumbai, Matka King follows a cotton trader whose involvement with the illegal Matka gambling business changes his life. The story traces his journey from poverty to influence as his gambling network grows, bringing him into a dangerous world of crime, greed and betrayal.

Cast: Vijay Varma, Sai Tamhankar, Bhupendra Jadawat, Kritika Kamra, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth Jadhav

Where to watch: Prime Video

8. Musafir Cafe

Musafir Cafe follows Chander Mohan Sharma, a software engineer who leaves his corporate job to open a café in the mountains. The story centres on his decision to pursue his long-standing dream of writing while reflecting on the relationships and experiences that have shaped his life, including his past with Sudha and his present bond with Preeti.

Cast: Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, Vikrant Massey

Where to watch: Netflix

9. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya centres on Gyaneshwar Tripathi, the laid-back headmaster of a dysfunctional government school in Delhi. When the government announces a fully funded trip to Cambridge University, he sees an opportunity to bring change to his school. The story follows his attempts to work with a group of unconventional teachers and unruly students to improve the institution.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Abhimanyu Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Deven Bhojani

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

10. Chiraiya

Chiraiya is a social drama about Kamlesh, a strong-willed woman whose outlook changes after she discovers that her sister-in-law Pooja is facing abuse in her marriage. The story follows Kamlesh as she confronts the issue and challenges the silence surrounding domestic abuse, while also exploring themes of patriarchy, consent and complicity within families.

Cast: Divya Dutta, Prasanna Bisht, Sanjay Mishra, Faisal Rashid, Siddharth Shaw

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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