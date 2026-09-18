Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 29: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues Its Theatrical Journey, Check Earnings

The box office journey of Irumudi moves beyond its first month, with the film now in its fifth week. Day 29 brings the latest update from its ongoing theatrical run.

Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 29

Irumudi earned Rs 36 lakh on Day 29 from 907 shows at 21.0% occupancy. According to Sacnilk, its India net stands at Rs 186.46 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 216.62 crore. Final figures are awaited.

The Telugu version has collected Rs 186.15 crore from 60,862 shows at 52.1% occupancy, while the Tamil version stands at Rs 31 lakh from 798 shows with 14.7% occupancy.

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Irumudi Day-Wise Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 92.15 crore.

In Week 2, the film earned Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10, ending the week at Rs 57.60 crore.

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Week 3 began with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 15 and Day 16 each, while Day 17 recorded Rs 6.75 crore, taking the Week 3 total to Rs 24.70 crore.

In Week 4, Irumudi earned Rs 1.35 crore on Day 22, Rs 2.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 2.35 crore on Day 24. The film closed Week 4 at Rs 11.65 crore.

Entering Week 5, Irumudi has collected Rs 36 lakh on Day 29 so far.

About Irumudi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi stars Ravi Teja alongside child actor Nakshathra, Sai Kumar and Swasika. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The story revolves around an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter beside a waterfall and decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha at her request.

Irumudi released on August 21, 2026.

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