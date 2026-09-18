Malayalam, Tamil And Telugu OTT Releases This Weekend: Irumudi, Thudakkam And More — Here's What To Watch

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? OTT platforms have a fresh lineup of South Indian movies and shows, with new releases spanning Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. From thrillers and family dramas to romantic comedies, sports dramas and reality shows, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, Sun NXT and Saina Play are among the platforms bringing new South Indian content this weekend. Here's the complete list of Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu OTT releases to watch.

Irumudi (Netflix)

Ravi Teja starrer directed by Shiva Nirvana, also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Baby Nakshathra, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika in major roles. The movie follows Trinath, an alcoholic father played by Ravi Teja, who gives up drinking and takes up a 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha at his daughter's request. As young girls in his village face danger, Trinath is forced to confront his violent past and become their protector.

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Irumudi is streaming on Netflix from September 18.

Thudakkam (JioHotstar)

Vismaya Mohanlal makes her acting debut in Thudakkam, playing Meenu, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn after a crisis. The Malayalam action thriller follows her fight for survival as she confronts the danger surrounding her. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film also stars Ashish Joe Antony, Sai Kumar, Manoj K. Jayan and several others, with Mohanlal making a special appearance.

Thudakkam is streaming on JioHotstar from September 18 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

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Modha Rathiri (Netflix)

Modha Rathiri is a Tamil comedy-drama centred on Maruthanayagam and Muthuselvi, who enter into an arranged marriage due to family pressure. Their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a strange mystery leads to confusion, lies and a series of comic situations. Directed by Raja Karuppasamy, the film stars Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead roles.

It is streaming on Netflix from September 18.

Angikaaram (Sun NXT)

Angikaaram follows an underprivileged athlete whose opportunity to represent the country is blocked by a system shaped by politics and power. The Tamil sports drama combines the protagonist's sporting ambitions with his fight for recognition and justice. Directed by Thenpathiyan, the film stars Kotapadi J Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Mansoor Ali Khan and Rangaraj Pandey.

Angikaaram is streaming on Sun NXT from September 18.

Ram And Leela (Prime Video)

Rio Raj stars as Ram, a 30-year-old man who faces repeated marriage rejections before meeting Leela, played by Varthika. Their relationship takes an unusual turn when Leela sets a condition that he must not see her after 6 pm, adding a mystery and sci-fi element to the Tamil romantic comedy. Directed by Ramachandrran Kannan, the film also marks Varthika's acting debut.

Ram And Leela is streaming on Prime Video from September 18.

Dhee 21 – Double Impact (Netflix, ETV Win)

The popular Telugu dance reality show Dhee returns with its 21st season, titled Dhee 21 – Double Impact. Hosted by Pradeep Machiraju, the new season features high-energy dance performances, battles and weekly challenges.

The show premieres on September 19 and is available on Netflix and ETV Win.

Idi Mazha Kaattu (Saina Play)

Idi Mazha Kaattu is a Malayalam comedy-drama featuring Chemban Vinod Jose, Sreenath Bhasi, Senthil Krishna and Sudhi Koppa. Directed by Ambili S Rengan, the film explores the lives of its central characters against a backdrop of unexpected situations and human relationships.

It begins streaming on Saina Play from September 18.

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