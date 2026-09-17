Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch?

The world of Hawkins is ready to open another mysterious chapter with Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2, bringing familiar faces, strange happenings and new dangers into the story. The upcoming season continues the series with a mix of mystery, adventure and supernatural drama.

Recap

Season 1 followed the Hawkins Investigators Club as its members faced the Horde Queen, a dangerous threat from the Upside Down. The group managed to defeat the creature and stop it from opening another gate.

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However, the season ended with a new mystery. Strange iridescent flowers began appearing across Hawkins as the HIC prepared for Valentine's Day. In the final moments, a glowing blue stem emerged from the Horde Queen's body in the Upside Down and revealed the presence of a Demogorgon.

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Plot

Season 2 takes place around Valentine's Day, when strange ghostly figures and hate sprites appear in Hawkins. The HIC begins investigating the strange events spreading across Hawkins.

The Party and newcomer Nikki Baxter also investigate a mysterious entity connected to Hawkins' abandoned silver mines. The new season will take the characters to familiar locations such as Hawkins Middle School and Palace Arcade, while introducing unexplored areas, including a mine in Hawkins.

Cast

The returning cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Luca Diaz as Mike, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Elisha "EJ" Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Benjamin Plessala as Will and Odessa A'zion as Nikki Baxter.

Brett Gipson returns as Hopper, Janeane Garofalo as Anna Baxter, Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington, Alessandra Antonelli as Nancy Wheeler, Valeria Rodriguez as Rosario and Jack Griffo as Jeff.

Release Date And Where To Watch

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday. It is expected to stream from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Watch Trailer Here:

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