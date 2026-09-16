Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Yash's Gangster Drama?

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups could soon be available to stream online. The film, which brought the actor back to theatres after his KGF films, has completed few weeks on the big screen and is now gearing up for an OTT release.

Here's what we know about the film's digital premiere so far.

Toxic Plot

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The film is set in Goa during Portuguese rule and follows Raya's journey through the region's criminal underworld. Organised crime and a powerful drug cartel form a major part of the story, which shows a darker side of Goa beneath its glamorous surroundings.

Toxic Cast

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash in a dual role. He plays Raya, a gangster, and Ticket, Raya's son. Nayanthara plays his sister. Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria are also part of the cast.

Box Office

Toxic opened well in theatres but saw its collections fall sharply in the following weeks. The film earned Rs 239.30 crore in its first week. Its second-week collection dropped to Rs 8.94 crore, marking a fall of more than 95 per cent.

The number of shows also reduced significantly. The film had 24,579 shows across India on its opening day, but this dropped to 248 shows by Day 21.

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OTT Deal

The film's digital rights have also been the subject of reports. Bollywood Hungama reported that a major streaming platform had offered around Rs 150 crore for the rights, while the makers were reportedly looking for more than Rs 200 crore.

After the film's theatrical performance, reports suggested that OTT platforms had lowered their offers. There were also reports that the makers might prepare a different cut for streaming. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

When And Where To Watch

According to 123Telugu, Toxic is expected to stream on Zee5 from September 25. The film is also expected to be available in multiple languages. The reported date has not been officially confirmed by Zee5 or the makers. An official announcement is still awaited.

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