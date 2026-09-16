Hanuman Ansh Day 40 vs Toxic Day 21: Inside Their Contrasting Box Office Runs

Hanuman Ansh has continued to surprise at the box office, showing strong growth during its extended theatrical run and maintaining momentum well into its sixth week. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, meanwhile, has entered a slower phase after a strong start, with its daily collections seeing a sharp decline.

Latest Box Office Update

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.25 crore net on Day 40, remaining unchanged from its Day 39 collection.

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Toxic earned Rs 13 lakh net on Day 21, recording a 33.3% drop from its previous day's collection.

Total India Collection

Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 231.13 crore net and Rs 272.90 crore gross in India after 40 days. It earned Rs 2 crore overseas on Day 40, taking its overseas gross to Rs 18.50 crore and worldwide total to Rs 291.40 crore.

Toxic has earned Rs 249.37 crore net and Rs 297.64 crore gross after 21 days. It has collected Rs 43.75 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 341.39 crore.The film is currently Rs 18.24 crore ahead of Hanuman Ansh in India net collections.

Box Office Journey So Far

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start earning Rs 1.08 crore in its first week and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. Its collections began picking up in Week 3, when it earned Rs 10.40 crore. The film saw a major jump in Week 4 with Rs 61 crore, followed by its strongest weekly performance of Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5.

The film has maintained its momentum in Week 6, earning Rs 10.50 crore on Day 36, Rs 18.50 crore on Day 37 and Rs 22.50 crore on Day 38. It added Rs 8.25 crore each on Days 39 and 40.

Toxic opened on a strong note, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 1 with Rs 101.10 crore. The film collected Rs 239.30 crore in its opening week and Rs 8.94 crore in Week 2.

In its third week, Toxic earned Rs 21 lakh on Day 17, followed by Rs 33 lakh on Day 18, Rs 24 lakh on Day 19, Rs 22 lakh on Day 20 and Rs 13 lakh on Day 21.

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What's Next For The Films?

Hanuman Ansh is expanding beyond Hindi, with its Telugu-dubbed version set to release on September 18 and plans for an international release. The makers are also expanding the franchise with a game and a comic book.

Meanwhile, Toxic is preparing for its OTT release. The film is reportedly expected to premiere on ZEE5 on September 25.

About The Films

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, released on August 26, is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi.

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