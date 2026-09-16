Stock Market News Today Live: Gift Nifty Indicates Muted Start For Sensex, Nifty Amid Weak Global Cues

Stock Market News Today Live: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. The Indian stock market is expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday, following the sharp spike in crude oil prices and US Treasury yields.

According to analysts, the Indian stock market is now in the sixth week of correction, with the Nifty 50 benchmark approaching its next critical support zone of 23,000-23,100. A decisive break below this band could accelerate the current decline towards the 22,400-22,500 range. However, on the upside, 23,400-23,600 is likely to act as the key resistance zone.

Investor sentiment is fragile as the Brent crude benchmark sustained above $107 per barrel following fresh attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies. The rupee weakened to around ₹95.95 per dollar, its lowest level in more than a month. The Indian 10-year bond yield also moved higher to 7.09%, while expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve's policy decision and rising global yields further contributed to the risk-off tone.

With crude remaining elevated, global yields rising and attention focused on the US Fed, Ajit Mishra, SVP Research of Religare Broking maintains a negative yet cautious stance on the index. ''Participants should prefer hedged index positions and consider booking partial profits in broader-market holdings, which had outperformed for some time,'' he said.

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Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.