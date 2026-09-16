Stock Market News Today Live: Gift Nifty Indicates Muted Start For Sensex, Nifty Amid Weak Global Cues
Stock Market News Today Live: The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a muted start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,221 level, a discount of nearly three points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Stock Market News Today Live: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. The Indian stock market is expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday, following the sharp spike in crude oil prices and US Treasury yields.
According to analysts, the Indian stock market is now in the sixth week of correction, with the Nifty 50 benchmark approaching its next critical support zone of 23,000-23,100. A decisive break below this band could accelerate the current decline towards the 22,400-22,500 range. However, on the upside, 23,400-23,600 is likely to act as the key resistance zone.
Investor sentiment is fragile as the Brent crude benchmark sustained above $107 per barrel following fresh attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies. The rupee weakened to around ₹95.95 per dollar, its lowest level in more than a month. The Indian 10-year bond yield also moved higher to 7.09%, while expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve's policy decision and rising global yields further contributed to the risk-off tone.
With crude remaining elevated, global yields rising and attention focused on the US Fed, Ajit Mishra, SVP Research of Religare Broking maintains a negative yet cautious stance on the index. ''Participants should prefer hedged index positions and consider booking partial profits in broader-market holdings, which had outperformed for some time,'' he said.
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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Gift Nifty indicates gap down opening for Sensex, Nifty
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to see a cautious opening on Wednesday, following a mixed trend in global markets even as surging crude oil prices and a sharp rise in the 10-year US Treasury yield, which reached its highest level in nearly two decades, weighed on sentiment.
The trends on Gift Nifty signal a muted start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,221 level, a discount of nearly three points from the Nifty futures' previous close. Market participants will watch out for the pivotal US Federal Reserve policy announcement due later today. The FOMC is expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points — its first interest rate hike in over three years.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:
-Asian stock market
-Wall Street
-US Treasury Yields
-US-Iran War
-Crude Oil Prices
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Crude Oil Trades Near Four-Month High
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Brent crude held above $108 per barrel on Wednesday, trading near a four-month high as disruptions to Middle Eastern oil infrastructure added to concerns over global supply. WTI crude traded above $105 as markets assessed the widening impact of attacks on energy assets and the risk of prolonged supply interruptions.
Saudi Arabia has reportedly cancelled some September oil shipments to European customers after drone attacks forced the shutdown of its East-West pipeline. There is still no clear timeline for the pipeline's restart. Brent had risen over 2% on Tuesday after the outage. Fresh attacks by Houthis on Saudi Arabia were adding to concerns over the duration of the disruption.
ALSO READ: Brent Crude Holds Above $108: Saudi Pipeline Shutdown, Houthis' Attacks Keep Oil Near Four-Month High
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of US Fed Decision
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, with major regional indices in positive territory as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. Gains came despite elevated crude oil prices and a sharp rise in US Treasury yields, which have kept global investors cautious.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.15%, while Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.21%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.40%, and New Zealand's NZX rose 0.78%. The gains across Asian markets came after Wall Street ended lower in the previous session, as investors assessed the potential impact of the Fed's upcoming rate decision on the global economy.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West.
From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a muted note on Wednesday, following the sharp spike in crude oil prices and US Treasury yields.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
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