IPO Listing Live: Glass Wall Systems, Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals Listing Price In Focus Today
Three IPOs make their stock market debut today, with listing prices and early trading action in focus.
Glass Wall Systems, Kanohar Electricals and Prasol Chemicals IPO listing live updates: Track the listing price, listing gains or discount, issue price, IPO size, subscription details and early share price movement as the three companies make their stock market debut today. Get all the latest IPO listing updates, market reactions and trading developments here.
IPO Listing Live: Kanohar Electricals GMP
Kanohar Electricals IPO is set to list on the NSE and BSE today, September 16. The latest grey market premium (GMP) will indicate the likely listing price and potential listing gain over the IPO issue price of Rs 632.
Based on the latest GMP of Rs 190, Kanohar Electricals shares are estimated to list at Rs 864, implying a 30.06% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 632. However, the actual listing price may differ from the grey market indication.
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