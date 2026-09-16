IPO Listing Live: Glass Wall Systems, Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals Listing Price In Focus Today

Kanohar Electricals IPO is set to list on the NSE and BSE today, September 16. The latest grey market premium (GMP) will indicate the likely listing price and potential listing gain over the IPO issue price of Rs 632.

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 190, Kanohar Electricals shares are estimated to list at Rs 864, implying a 30.06% premium over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 632. However, the actual listing price may differ from the grey market indication.