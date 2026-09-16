UPI MDR Impact: Paytm, Pine Labs To Get Earnings Boost, Banks Biggest Winners, Say Brokerages

The introduction of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI payments is emerging as a potentially meaningful monetisation opportunity for banks and payment companies, with brokerages estimating an annual industry revenue pool of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,600 crore.

The National Payments Corporation of India has set a 0.4% MDR on person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 from October 15, with the charge capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above. The fee will be paid by merchants rather than consumers.

The scale of the opportunity, however, will depend on how the MDR is eventually distributed across the UPI ecosystem.

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UBS estimates a Rs 10,000–15,000 crore annual revenue pool for banks and payment players. It expects banks to retain about 60–70%, with the remainder accruing to payment companies. Morgan Stanley has a more aggressive estimate for the earnings impact on the fintechs. It expects Paytm's EBITDA estimates to potentially rise 38-48% for FY28/FY29, while Pine Labs' adjusted EBITDA could increase 24-29%.

Goldman Sachs estimates a substantially larger Rs 20,600 crore potential industry revenue pool, based on its calculation that about half of overall UPI transaction value could attract the full 40-basis-point MDR. JPMorgan puts the maximum pool at around Rs 17,000 crore, including roughly Rs 11,700 crore for issuing and acquiring banks, equivalent to about 2.1% of FY26 net profit for listed commercial banks.

Citi estimates Rs 16,000-17,000 crore of annual ecosystem revenue, with roughly 60% going to banks, 25% to UPI application providers and 15% to non-bank payment aggregators. It identifies YES Bank as a standout beneficiary given its UPI-linked volumes.

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Brokerages on UPI MDR

UBS

Expects UPI MDR to expand the revenue base for banks and payment players.

Estimates a Rs 10,000-15,000 crore annual revenue pool for banks and payment companies.

Expects banks to retain 60-70% of the pool, with the remainder accruing to payment players.

Large private banks with strong issuing and acquiring franchises are likely to benefit, though the impact may not materially boost earnings.

Estimates Paytm and Pine Labs could see 15%+ upside to FY28 EBITDA based on their share of the fee pool.

Morgan Stanley

Notes that payment stocks have already rallied over the past 1-3 months on expectations of UPI MDR, but still sees scope for positive reactions in Paytm and Pine Labs.

The circular does not specify how MDR will be split among participants.

Estimates that 70% of MDR could accrue to the issuing bank and 30% to the acquiring bank, with the issuing bank sharing its portion with the payer payment service provider and application service provider.

The acquiring bank would share its economics with the relevant merchant acquiring partners.

Estimates a potential 38-48% upgrade to Paytm's FY28/FY29 EBITDA and a 24-29% upgrade for Pine Labs.

Sees potential upside of 15% for Paytm and 20% for Pine Labs from current levels.

Does not rule out multiple re-rating given the material industry development and potential tailwind for payment stocks.

JPMorgan

Views UPI MDR reinstatement as positive for ecosystem economics, with issuer banks emerging as key beneficiaries.

Estimates the maximum revenue pool from the initiative at Rs 17,000 crore.

Estimates a combined Rs 11,700 crore revenue pool for issuer and acquiring banks, equivalent to 2.1% of FY26 net profit for listed commercial banks.

Estimates Rs 1,700 crore for payer platform service providers and Rs 3,400 crore for third-party application providers.

Expects the benefit to be unevenly distributed across banks and payment players, with the quantum potentially higher for mid-tier banks such as Yes Bank.

Goldman Sachs

Sees the announced UPI MDR potentially driving a material earnings upgrade.

Estimates 40-70% potential upside to Paytm's FY28 EBITDA.

Notes the announced 40 bps MDR on P2M transactions is higher than the 20-30 bps previously expected.

Estimates around 50% of total transaction value could accrue at the 40 bps MDR based on NPCI data.

Estimates a potential Rs 20,600 crore industry revenue pool from the announced UPI MDR.

Sees potential incremental EBITDA of around Rs 1,400 crore for Paytm in FY28 under a high-end scenario.

Citi

Describes UPI's shift from free rails to a fee-based MDR model as a long-awaited monetisation event.

Estimates Rs 16,000-17,000 crore of net incremental ecosystem revenue annually.

Expects the pool to be split roughly 60% for banks, 25% for UPI app providers and 15% for non-bank payment aggregators.

Sees Yes Bank as a standout beneficiary given its outsized share of UPI beneficiary volumes, with an estimated 5-10% PPOP and 6-12% PBT impact.

Expects Bank of Baroda, PNB and IndusInd Bank to see around 2% PBT benefit.

Estimates 1-2% PBT impact for Axis Bank, SBI and Federal Bank.

Views the move as structurally positive for UPI-heavy banks and third-party application providers.

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