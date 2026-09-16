Asian Markets Gain Ahead Of Fed Decision; Nikkei, Kospi Rise, Oil Tops $108

Asian Markets Today: Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, with major regional indices in positive territory as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. Gains came despite elevated crude oil prices and a sharp rise in US Treasury yields, which have kept global investors cautious.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.15%, while Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.21%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.40%, and New Zealand's NZX rose 0.78%.

The gains across Asian markets came after Wall Street ended lower in the previous session, as investors assessed the potential impact of the Fed's upcoming rate decision on the global economy. Attention also remained on oil prices and US bond yields, both of which have emerged as key drivers of market sentiment.

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US Stocks End Lower

US stocks declined on Tuesday as traders positioned for the Federal Reserve's policy decision, while a surge in Treasury yields added to pressure on equities.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.09 points, or 0.63%, to close at 52,093.11. The S&P 500 declined 0.45% to 7,585.73, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.78% to settle at 25,981.57.

Losses in the broader market were partly cushioned by a rebound in several artificial-intelligence-linked stocks that had come under pressure in the previous session. Coherent gained nearly 2%, Advanced Micro Devices rose 2%, while Qualcomm advanced more than 4%.

US Treasury Yields Surge

Bond markets remained a key focus for investors, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield briefly climbing to 5.041% on Tuesday, its highest level since 2007. The yield later eased from the session high but remained around 5%.

Rising bond yields have added another layer of uncertainty for equity markets, particularly as investors assess the potential impact of higher borrowing costs on economic growth, corporate earnings and valuations.

Global government bond markets have also remained under pressure amid concerns that the ongoing US-Iran conflict could add to inflationary pressures and complicate the policy outlook for central banks.

Crude Oil Prices Remain Elevated

Oil prices have continued to climb, adding to concerns over inflation. Brent crude futures for November delivery rose nearly 3% on Tuesday to settle at $108.75 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude gained more than 4% to close at $105.83 a barrel.

The latest move followed Saudi Arabia's decision to shut a key pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

Higher crude prices are particularly important for markets such as India, where a sustained increase in oil prices can influence inflation, the trade deficit and corporate margins.

Back home, Indian equities ended sharply lower in the previous session amid pressure across key sectors.

The BSE Sensex declined 777.94 points, or 1.04%, to end at 74,003.82, while the Nifty50 fell 219.15 points, or 0.94%, to close at 23,178.95.

Investors are now likely to track global cues, crude oil prices, bond yields and the Federal Reserve's policy decision for further direction.

Fed Decision In Focus

The Federal Reserve's policy decision, expected on Wednesday, remains the biggest global market trigger. Market pricing had pointed to a strong probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike from the current target range of 3.5% to 3.75%.

Beyond the rate decision itself, investors will closely watch the Fed's commentary on inflation, economic growth and the future path of interest rates.

The combination of elevated oil prices and rising bond yields could remain important for risk assets, particularly if it raises concerns over renewed inflationary pressures and a more restrictive global monetary policy environment.

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