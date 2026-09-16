Stocks To Buy Today: Acme Solar, Groww And More | September 16

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for September 16, Wednesday, spanning across diverse sectors.

Top picks include Acme Solar Holdings Ltd., Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. (Groww) and two others. The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Acme Solar Holdings (CMP: Rs 418.75)

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Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR, Globe Capital, recommends buying Acme Solar at Rs 418, with a target of Rs 442 and stop loss of Rs 405. The stock offers an upside of 5.74%, with a 3.11% downside to the stop loss.

Groww (CMP: Rs 197)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research, Angel One, recommends buying Groww parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures at Rs 196, with a target of Rs 204 and stop loss of Rs 192. The call offers an upside of 4.08%, while the downside to the stop loss is 2.04%.

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Prime Focus (CMP: Rs 319)

Krishan also recommends buying PFocus at Rs 316, with a target of Rs 335 and stop loss of Rs 307. The stock offers an upside of 6.01%, with a 2.85% downside to the stop loss.

Mphasis (CMP: Rs 2,378)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, recommends buying Mphasis at Rs 2,378, with a target of Rs 2,570 and stop loss of Rs 2,285. The call offers an upside of 8.07%, while the downside to the stop loss is 3.91%.

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