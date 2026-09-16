Jindal Supreme India IPO GMP Signals 20% Listing Gains As Issue Opens Today

The Rs 124.88 crore IPO of Jindal Supreme (India) opens for subscription on Sept. 16 and closes on Sept. 18, 2026. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 27, indicating an estimated listing gain of nearly 29.03%.

Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Investors considering the Jindal Supreme (India) IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

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Jindal Supreme (India) IPO Expected Listing Price

According to InvestorGain website, Jindal Supreme IPO GMP today was reported at Rs 27. With the upper price band of Rs 93, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 120 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a strong potential listing premium of 29.03% over the issue price.

Jindal Supreme (India) IPO Listing Date

The share allotment for the Jindal Supreme (India) IPO is expected to be finalized on Monday, Sept. 21. Shares of Jindal Supreme (India) IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Jindal Supreme (India) IPO Details

Jindal Supreme IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 124.88 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares aggregating to Rs 99.89 crore and offer for sale of 26.87 lakh shares worth Rs 24.99 crore.

The issue price band for the IPO was set between Rs 88 and Rs 93 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 161 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,973 at the upper end of the price band.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Jindal Supreme (India) IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 16

Bidding window closes: Sept. 18

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 21

Refund initiation: Sept. 22

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 22

Listing date: Sept. 23

Jindal Supreme (India) IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Partial repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and accrued interest thereon availed by our company (Rs 71 crore).

3. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Jindal Supreme (India) Company Financials

The company revenue increased by 12% and profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 7% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Jindal Supreme (India) reported:

Total income: Rs 191.09 crore, compared with Rs 675.94 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 8.28 crore, up from Rs 22.53 crore

EBITDA: Rs 13.76 crore versus Rs 41.63 crore a year earlier

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About Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd.

Incorporated in March 1974, Jindal Supreme (India) Limited manufactures and supplies steel pipes, tubes and other steel products catering to infrastructure and industrial applications for over five decades. Its product portfolio includes Mild Steel (MS) black pipes and tubes, Galvanized Iron (GI) tubular poles, galvanized pipes, and metal beam crash barriers.

These products are manufactured in various dimensions as per applicable Indian Standards and are used across water supply and plumbing, roads and highways, bridges, oil and gas, chemicals, infrastructure and construction, agriculture and rural electrification, among other applications.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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