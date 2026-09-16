Glass Wall Systems IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Price Based On Latest GMP

Glass Wall Systems shares are set to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO indicates a potential 26.37% listing gain over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 182.

Here is everything you need to know about the Glass Wall Systems IPO before trading begins.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Glass Wall Systems IPO was reported at Rs 41 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 16. Based on the upper price band of Rs 182, the estimated listing price is Rs 230, implying a potential listing gain of 22.53%.

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Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Final Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Glass Wall Systems received a strong response from investors as the public issue was subscribed 81.65 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 10. It received bids for 134.37 crore shares against 1.65 crore shares on offer.

The category-wise subscription breakdown is as follows

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 167.93 times

167.93 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 79.71 times

79.71 times Retail Investors: 33.18 times

The share allotment for the Glass Wall Systems IPO was finalised on Sept. 11, 2026.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Listing Date

Glass Wall Systems shares will list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. Trading is expected to begin during the regular market opening session.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Details

Glass Wall Systems IPO is a book build issue of Rs 427.89 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 32.97 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 60 crore and offer for sale of 2.02 crore shares worth Rs 367.89 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 172 and Rs 182 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 82 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,924 at the upper end of the price band.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Glass Wall Systems IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds for the funding capital expenditure requirement for setting up of a glass processing unit (GPU Project) as part of planned backward integration of the Company at Vile Bhagad Facility (Rs 60 crore).

The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

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