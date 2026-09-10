IPO GMP Today: Glass Wall Systems Leads Listing Gain Race; Kanohar Electricals Close Behind

The three mainboard IPOs—Kanohar Electricals, Glass Wall Systems (India) and Prasol Chemicals—enter their final day of bidding on Thursday, Sept. 10, with Kanohar Electricals continuing to lead the listing-gain race.

Glass Wall Systems currently commands an estimated listing gain of 35.71% in the unlisted market. Kanohar Electricals closely follows with an implied listing gain of 35.28%, while Prasol Chemicals continues to indicate a moderate listing gains.

All three issues close for public subscription today at 5:00 p.m.

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IPO GMP Today & Implied Listing Gains (Quick Comparison)

IPO Name Price Band (Rs) Latest GMP Estimated Listing Price Implied Gain (%) Potential Listing Gain Per Lot Glass Wall Systems Rs 172 – 182 Rs 65 Rs 247 35.71% Rs 5,330 Kanohar Electricals Rs 601 – 632 Rs 223 Rs 855 35.28% Rs 5,129 Prasol Chemicals Rs 643 – 676 Rs 3 Rs 679 0.44% Rs 66

*Note: Grey market premiums (GMP) and subscription figures are subject to intraday changes. Figures will be updated throughout Day 3.

Investors are closely analysing subscription levels, market trends, and grey market premium figures for indications of initial trading behaviour.

Kanohar Electricals IPO GMP & Day 3 Subscription Status

Latest GMP: Rs 223.

Estimated Listing Price: Rs 855 (Upper band Rs 632 + Rs 223 GMP), indicating an implied gain of 35.28%.

Day 3 Subscription: The issue was booked 14.92 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Day 3 on Sept. 10.

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Kanohar Electricals IPO Key Details

Issue Size: Rs 1,055.74 crore (Fresh Issue: Rs 300 crore | OFS: Rs 755.74 crore).

Price Band: Rs 601 to Rs 632 per share.

Minimum Lot Size: 23 shares (Minimum investment: Rs 14,536).

Key Dates: Bidding closes Sept. 10 | Allotment date: Sept. 11 | Tentative listing date: Sept. 16 (BSE, NSE).

Lead Manager & Registrar: Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. (Lead Manager) | MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. (Registrar).

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Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP & Day 3 Subscription Status

Latest GMP: Rs 65.

Estimated Listing Price: Rs 247 (Upper band Rs 182 + Rs 65 GMP), indicating an implied gain of 35.71%.

Day 3 Subscription: The Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO was subscribed 14.03 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Key Details

Issue Size: Rs 427.89 crore (Fresh Issue: Rs 60 crore / 32.97 lakh shares | OFS: Rs 367.89 crore / 2.02 crore shares).

Price Band: Rs 172 to Rs 182 per share.

Minimum Lot Size: 82 shares (Minimum investment: Rs 14,924).

Key Dates: Bidding closes Sept. 10 | Allotment date: Sept. 11 | Tentative listing date: Sept. 16 (BSE, NSE).

Lead Manager & Registrar: IIFL Capital Services Ltd. (Lead Manager) | MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. (Registrar).

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP & Day 3 Subscription Status

Latest GMP: Rs 3.

Estimated Listing Price: Rs 679 (Upper band Rs 676 + Rs 3 GMP), reflecting a flat listing.

Day 3 Subscription: The Prasol Chemicals IPO was subscribed 1.23 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Key Details

Issue Size: Rs 500.00 crore (Fresh Issue: Rs 80 crore | OFS: Rs 420.00 crore).

Price Band: Rs 643 to Rs 676 per share.

Minimum Lot Size: 22 shares (Minimum investment: Rs 14,872).

Key Dates: Bidding closes Sept. 10 | Allotment date: Sept. 11 | Tentative listing date: Sept. 16 (BSE, NSE).

Lead Manager & Registrar: Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. (Lead Manager) | Kfin Technologies Ltd. (Registrar).

Which IPO Offers the Highest Potential Gain Per Lot?

Kanohar Electricals currently leads in both total return percentage and absolute rupee profit per lot:

Glass Wall Systems: Rs 5,330 per lot (Rs 65 GMP × 82 shares)

Kanohar Electricals: Rs 5,129 per lot (Rs 223 GMP × 23 shares)

Prasol Chemicals: Rs 66 per lot (Rs 3 GMP × 22 shares)

Important Timeline for Bidders

Event Date Bidding Closes Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 (5:00 PM) Basis of Allotment Finalisation Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 Initiation of Refunds / Unblocking of ASBA Monday, Sept. 14, 2026 Credit of Shares to Demat Accounts Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 Tentative Listing Date (BSE & NSE) Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026

Disclaimer: Grey market premium (GMP) is an unofficial indicator and reflects unregulated trading sentiment. Investors should consult registered financial advisors and review red herring prospectus (RHP) details before making investment decisions.

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