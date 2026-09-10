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iPhone 17, Older Models Get Costlier As Apple Launches iPhone 18 Series — Check New Prices

Apple raised prices for older iPhone models like the iPhone 17, 17e, and iPhone Air in India due to component shortages and inflation.

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Apple Hikes Prices Of Older iPhone Models In India Post Launch
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Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, at its 'Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday. Following the launch, the company raised the prices of older iPhone models in India, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone Air.

The latest revision comes months after Apple increased the prices of several devices. Former Apple CEO Tim Cook had reportedly indicated that the ongoing shortage of RAM and storage components could lead to further price hikes.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone Air Prices in India

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ModelStorageLaunch PriceRevised PriceIncreaseIncrease (%)
iPhone 17256GBRs. 82,900Rs. 99,900Rs. 17,00020.51%
iPhone 17512GB-Rs. 1,24,900--
iPhone Air256GBRs. 1,19,900Rs. 1,49,900Rs. 30,00025.02%
iPhone Air512GBRs. 1,39,900Rs. 1,74,900Rs. 35,00025.02%
iPhone Air1TBRs. 1,59,900Rs. 2,24,900Rs. 65,00040.65%
iPhone 17e256GBRs 64,900Rs. 79,900Rs 15,00023.11%
iPhone 17e512GBRs. 1,04,900--

iPhone 18 Prices

The new edition of ultra premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in India from September 18 at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively, the company said on Wednesday. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours - black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy. The pre-booking of iPhone 18 series will start from September 12 across 65 countries, including India.

ALSO READ: 'Not Awkwardly Stuck': Why Apple's iPhone Duo Could Be The Foldable That Finally Gets It Right

Apple's Revenue In India

Apple's revenue in India is estimated to have crossed $10 billion due to record shipments of iPhone in FY26. In Indian rupee terms, it was somewhere close to the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark. According to Counterpoint research, Apple's iPhone shipments for FY26 grew to 14 million units, up 24% year-on-year. The iPhone accounts for the majority of Apple's revenue in India, according to news agency PTI.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Launched: Check Price, Trade-In Value For 256GB, 512GB And 1TB Variants

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