iPhone 17, Older Models Get Costlier As Apple Launches iPhone 18 Series — Check New Prices

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, at its 'Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday. Following the launch, the company raised the prices of older iPhone models in India, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone Air.

The latest revision comes months after Apple increased the prices of several devices. Former Apple CEO Tim Cook had reportedly indicated that the ongoing shortage of RAM and storage components could lead to further price hikes.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone Air Prices in India

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Model Storage Launch Price Revised Price Increase Increase (%) iPhone 17 256GB Rs. 82,900 Rs. 99,900 Rs. 17,000 20.51% iPhone 17 512GB - Rs. 1,24,900 - - iPhone Air 256GB Rs. 1,19,900 Rs. 1,49,900 Rs. 30,000 25.02% iPhone Air 512GB Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 1,74,900 Rs. 35,000 25.02% iPhone Air 1TB Rs. 1,59,900 Rs. 2,24,900 Rs. 65,000 40.65% iPhone 17e 256GB Rs 64,900 Rs. 79,900 Rs 15,000 23.11% iPhone 17e 512GB Rs. 1,04,900 - -

iPhone 18 Prices

The new edition of ultra premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in India from September 18 at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively, the company said on Wednesday. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours - black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy. The pre-booking of iPhone 18 series will start from September 12 across 65 countries, including India.

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Apple's Revenue In India

Apple's revenue in India is estimated to have crossed $10 billion due to record shipments of iPhone in FY26. In Indian rupee terms, it was somewhere close to the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue mark. According to Counterpoint research, Apple's iPhone shipments for FY26 grew to 14 million units, up 24% year-on-year. The iPhone accounts for the majority of Apple's revenue in India, according to news agency PTI.

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