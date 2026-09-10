iPhone 18 Pro Launched: Check Price, Trade-In Value For 256GB, 512GB And 1TB Variants

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro in India, with the new premium smartphone arriving in four storage configurations and four colour options. Apple is also offering trade-in credit on devices, which can help reduce the overall purchase cost.

With pre-orders set to open soon, here's a look at the iPhone 18 Pro price across storage variants and trade-in value in India

iPhone 18 Pro Price In India

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The 256GB iPhone 18 Pro costs Rs 1,64,900, while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,89,900.

Customers looking for more storage can opt for the 1TB version at Rs 2,39,900.

There is also a top-end 2TB model priced at Rs 3,14,900.

The monthly payments (EMI) start at Rs 26,316 for the base configuration when eligible instant cashback and No Cost EMI offers are applied.

Trade-In Value

Apple is also offering its Trade In programme for the iPhone 18 Pro handsets. Depending on the device being exchanged, customers can receive Rs 4,500 to Rs 81,500 in trade-in credit.

The final amount depends on the model and condition of the existing phone.

ALSO READ: Apple Unveils iPhone 18 Pro Series: Pricing, Features, Pre-Order Dates Revealed

Other Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is available in four finishes - Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black.

It features a 48-megapixel (MP) Pro Fusion camera system with Main, Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras. It supports variable aperture, Pro controls, macro photography, 24MP and 48MP high-resolution photos, improved low-light video and Dolby Vision recording up to 4K at 120fps.

The phone is powered by the A20 Pro chip and offers up to 43 hours of video playback. It also gets an 18-megapixel Center Stage front camera, along with Camera Control and an Action button.

The device supports Apple Intelligence and Siri AI.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone will open at 5:30 PM IST on September 12, with sales beginning from September 18.

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