Manipal Health Stock: Goldman Sachs, Jefferies Initiate With 'Buy'; JPMorgan Goes 'Neutral'— Can Acquisitions Deliver?

Manipal Health In Focus: Manipal Health has made its market debut as a major hospital consolidator, and two global brokerages are betting that its acquisition playbook can become a powerful earnings engine.

Goldman Sachs and Jefferies have both initiated coverage with ‘Buy' ratings, while J.P. Morgan has taken a ‘Neutral' stance, putting the spotlight on valuation and the execution of recent acquisitions.

That said, Goldman Sachs analysts Shyam Srinivasan and Karan Vora initiated coverage with a ‘Buy' and Rs 865 target price, while Jefferies analysts Alok Dalal and Dhawal Kut also initiated with a ‘Buy' and Rs 870 target. J.P. Morgan analysts Bansi Desai and Amlan Jyoti Das, however, initiated with ‘Neutral' and an Rs 800 target.

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The common point is Manipal's scale. The difference lies in how quickly that scale can translate into stronger returns.

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The Acquisition Machine Is The Big Story

Manipal has been one of India's most aggressive hospital consolidators.

Goldman Sachs estimates the company has acquired more than 5,500 beds over the past five to six years, more than the next five companies combined. Jefferies, meanwhile, points to five acquisitions involving around Rs 90 billion of cash outlay over the past five years.

That strategy has taken Manipal into markets including Kolkata and Pune while strengthening its position in Karnataka.

The real question now is whether the company can repeat that playbook at an even larger scale.

Goldman Sachs: Earnings Could Outrun The Street

Goldman Sachs expects Manipal to deliver more than 20% revenue CAGR over FY26–29E, or high-teens growth on a pro forma basis.

New-hospital ramp-ups and an improving business mix are expected to drive growth, while ex-Sahyadri EBITDA margins of around 26.3% in FY26 leave room for operating leverage.

Goldman's estimates are already above Bloomberg consensus by as much as 6% for revenue and 10% for EBITDA over FY27–29E.

Jefferies: Sahyadri Could Become A Proof Point

Jefferies expects revenue and EBITDA to compound at 17% and 19%, respectively, through FY26–29E.

A major part of the thesis rests on Manipal's ability to replicate its integration playbook at Sahyadri, its biggest acquisition so far. The brokerage expects the turnaround to improve profitability while new capacity adds another leg of growth.

Manipal plans to add around 2,426 beds through FY30, with a mix of greenfield and brownfield expansion.

JPMorgan: Show Me The Returns

J.P. Morgan's Neutral call highlights the other side of the equation.

The brokerage expects 15% revenue and 17% EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29, but argues that return ratios remain in the high single digits because of the acquisition-heavy growth model and the time required to scale recently acquired hospitals.

For JPMorgan, Sahyadri execution is the key test. Clear evidence of improving profitability and returns could make the valuation argument more favourable.

The Manipal Test

That leaves investors with a relatively simple question i.e. Can Manipal turn scale into superior returns?

Goldman and Jefferies are willing to pay for that possibility. JPMorgan wants more evidence first.

For Manipal, the next phase is therefore not merely about acquiring hospitals or adding beds. It is about proving that its consolidation strategy can consistently produce higher occupancy, ARPOB, margins and returns.

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