'Not Awkwardly Stuck': Why Apple's iPhone Duo Could Be The Foldable That Finally Gets It Right

Apple has entered the foldable smartphone race with the launch of the iPhone Duo, betting that a combination of hardware design and software built specifically for two screens can make the category more useful, and less awkward.

Speaking at Apple's “Surprise and Shine” event, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering John Ternus said the company wanted to solve what he sees as a key problem with existing foldables.

“For a device that plays such a central role in your life, a larger display would open up entirely new possibilities,” Ternus said. “We think the best way to achieve that is with a foldable design.”

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Apple Unveils First Foldable 'iPhone Duo' For $1,999: Check Pre-Order Dates And Specs

Ternus described other foldable phones as feeling like “two phones awkwardly stuck together”, signalling Apple's focus on making the Duo feel like a conventional iPhone when closed while offering a tablet-like experience when opened.

The iPhone Duo is roughly the size of a passport and features a 5.4-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal screen. Apple said the outer display offers 90% of the screen area of the iPhone 18 Pro, while the inner display is 50% larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The company has also redesigned iOS 27 for the foldable form factor. According to software chief Craig Federighi, Apple reworked navigation, controls and other elements to make better use of the two displays. Users can run two apps simultaneously, while Apple Pencil support is also coming later this year.

The Duo uses a titanium design, a precision hinge and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the side button. Apple has also equipped it with the A20 Pro chip, a dual-battery architecture and a custom thermal-management system.

ALSO READ: iPhone Duo Price: Will Apple's Foldable Be Cheaper Than Expected? What's Known So Far

The company is pricing the iPhone Duo at $1,999 in the US, broadly in line with competing premium foldables and below some Wall Street expectations. Pre-orders begin October 16, with availability from October 23.

Apple said the Duo will launch in more than 70 countries and regions, including India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.