iPhone Duo Launched: Check Price, Features, Pre-Order Dates Of Apple's First Foldable

Apple on Wednesday launched iPhone Duo, its first offering in the foldable segment, which also marks the company's biggest innovation in the last two decades.

The much-anticipated iPhone was unveiled at the Apple 'Surprise and Shine' event. The Big Tech firm was in the process of announcing the features, price and pre-order dates when this article was first published.

(This is a developing story)

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