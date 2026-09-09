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iPhone Duo Launched: Check Price, Features, Pre-Order Dates Of Apple's First Foldable

The much-anticipated iPhone was unveiled at the Apple 'Surprise and Shine' event.

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iPhone Duo Launched: Check Price, Features, Pre-Order Dates Of Apple's First Foldable
The much-anticipated iPhone was unveiled at the Apple 'Surprise and Shine' event.
(Photo: Apple/YouTube)

Apple on Wednesday launched iPhone Duo, its first offering in the foldable segment, which also marks the company's biggest innovation in the last two decades.

The much-anticipated iPhone was unveiled at the Apple 'Surprise and Shine' event. The Big Tech firm was in the process of announcing the features, price and pre-order dates when this article was first published.

(This is a developing story)

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