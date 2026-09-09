iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Unveiled At Apple Event: 'Most Advanced Camera' To Smarter AI —Check Key Features

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, bringing major upgrades to cameras, artificial intelligence, performance and battery life as the company looks to push its flagship smartphones further into the premium segment.

The biggest highlight is the new camera system, which Apple calls its most advanced pro camera system yet. The iPhone 18 Pro models feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, giving users greater control over depth of field, focus and bokeh.

Apple Vice President of iPhone Marketing Kaiann Drance said the company developed a system of six laser-cut blades, each thinner than a human hair, to enable the variable-aperture technology. The new Pro controls are also designed to give users more flexibility directly within the Camera app.

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Performance gets a major upgrade with Apple's new A20 Pro chip. Apple said it has redesigned the chip's cores to deliver “desktop class” performance, particularly for artificial intelligence workloads. The chip is also built using a 2nm process, marking a significant step in smartphone chip manufacturing.

The iPhone 18 Pro lineup also brings a next-generation vapor chamber aimed at delivering the highest sustained performance in an iPhone. The Pro Max gets an even bigger battery, helping it deliver what Apple described as the largest battery-life increase ever for an iPhone. Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro can offer up to 24 hours of battery life, while the Pro Max can reach 30 hours.

AI is another central part of the upgrade. iPhone 18 Pro models will run iOS 27, featuring the next generation of Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI. Siri can use personal context across messages, emails and photos, understand what is displayed on screen and help users take relevant actions.

A new Siri mode in the Camera app can also provide information about objects or scenes in front of the user. Apple Intelligence additionally brings upgraded photo-editing tools, including Spatial Reframing, Extend and Clean Up, while Image Playground can now create photorealistic imagery.

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Apple is also introducing iPhone Handoff, allowing users to use a single phone number across multiple iPhones. Drance said the number becomes active on whichever iPhone the user picks up.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. Prices start at $1,199 for the iPhone 18 Pro and $1,299 for the Pro Max in the US.

Pre-orders begin September 12, with availability starting September 18 in more than 65 countries and regions, including India.

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