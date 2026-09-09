Apple Unveils iPhone 18 Pro Series: Pricing, Features, Pre-Order Dates Revealed

Apple Inc. has officially launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, introducing sweeping upgrades to its flagship lineup that prioritize processing power, battery longevity, and advanced artificial intelligence.

The premium models mark a significant technological leap for the tech giant, featuring the new A20 Pro chip and a next-generation vapor chamber designed to deliver the highest sustained performance in the product's history. Pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, while the larger Pro Max variant begins at $1,299.

Preorders for the new devices begin on Saturday, September 12, with official retail availability starting on Friday, September 18.

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A major focal point of the new series is its revamped camera architecture. The devices boast a new 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera equipped with a variable aperture, a feature that brings unprecedented creative control to mobile photography. The system also includes new Pro controls within the Camera app, alongside impactful upgrades to Photographic Styles and powerful pro-level video capabilities that unlock entirely new ways for users to express themselves.

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On the software and design front, the premium smartphones run on iOS 27 and are deeply integrated with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, allowing the devices to function as a secure, intelligent personal hub. Both models feature a smaller, enhanced Dynamic Island and a massive endurance boost, with the Pro Max delivering the largest battery life increase ever seen on an iPhone thanks to a larger battery and Apple silicon advancements. The lineup will be available in four elegant finishes: black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

Company executives emphasized the scale of the upgrades, noting that Apple bypassed standard incremental updates for this generation. Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, stated that the company took "huge leaps forward to create the best Pro iPhone we've ever made," adding that the new camera system provides "more versatility for creators and more control for pros."

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