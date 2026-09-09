Apple 'Surprise And Shine' Event 2026 LIVE Updates: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable, AirPod, Macbook, Watch Series Launch Expected

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise And Shine' event. It could also mark the debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone, referred to as the 'iPhone Ultra' and 'iPhone Duo' in several reports.

It will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For viewers, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Sept. 9 as per the firm's India website.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a Home Hub, a smart home device resembling an iPad that could work with HomeKit-compatible lights, thermostats, locks, security cameras and speakers. As per reports, the event may also see announcements regarding Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, AirPods 5, MacBook Ultra, M6 MacBook Pro and M6 iMac and Apple TV 4K.