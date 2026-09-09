Apple 'Surprise And Shine' Event 2026 LIVE Updates: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable, AirPod, Macbook, Watch Series Launch Expected
Apple's 'Surprise And Shine' event will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Sept. 9, and is expected to announce the firm's first foldable iPhone.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise And Shine' event. It could also mark the debut of Apple's first foldable iPhone, referred to as the 'iPhone Ultra' and 'iPhone Duo' in several reports.
It will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For viewers, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Sept. 9 as per the firm's India website.
Apple is also rumoured to be working on a Home Hub, a smart home device resembling an iPad that could work with HomeKit-compatible lights, thermostats, locks, security cameras and speakers. As per reports, the event may also see announcements regarding Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, AirPods 5, MacBook Ultra, M6 MacBook Pro and M6 iMac and Apple TV 4K.
Apple 'Surprise And Shine' Event 2026 LIVE Updates: iPhone Pro Max's A20 Pro Chip Expected To Be Major Gamechanger
Apple is expected to introduce the A20 Pro chip alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max at its September 9 "Surprise and Shine" event.
The chip is tipped to be the first Apple smartphone processor manufactured on TSMC's 2nm process, a shift expected to bring meaningful improvements in speed, efficiency and AI performance compared to the current A19 Pro.
Read More: More Power, Less Heat: Why A20 Pro-Powered iPhone 18 Pro May Steal The Show At Apple Event
Apple 'Surprise And Shine' Event 2026 LIVE Update: Where To Watch
Apple's 'Surprise And Shine' event livestream will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Sept. 9 as per the firm's India website.
Tune into the livestream using the link below:
Apple 'Surprise And Shine' Event 2026 LIVE Update: Apple's Foldable iPhone Price, Storage Expectations
The book-style device is expected to feature a large internal display and could start at around $2,000, making it one of the most expensive mainstream iPhones ever.
Gurman's latest report, released ahead of Apple's “Surprise and Shine” event, says the iPhone Duo could start with 256GB of storage. A top-end version is reportedly expected to cost close to $3,000 and offer as much as 2TB of storage.
Read More: 'iPhone Duo': Name, Price, Features Of Apple's First Foldable 'Leaked' Ahead Of Launch
Apple 'Surprise And Shine' Event 2026 LIVE Update: Apple's Foldable iPhone Expectations
According to MacWorld, citing a source familiar with Apple's plans, the iPhone Duo (formerly thought to be the iPhone Ultra) could adopt a book-style folding design. When unfolded, the device is expected to offer a landscape-oriented display roughly comparable in size to an iPad mini.
MacWorld reported that the phone could feature a 7.7- to 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.3- to 5.5-inch outer screen, along with four cameras.
The foldable design could also come with some compromises. MacWorld expects the device to lack Face ID because of differences in the front-facing camera setup between its folded and unfolded states.
Read More: Foldable iPhone To 18 Pro Max: Six Key Apple Launches Expected At Today's Event
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