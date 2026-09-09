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Foldable iPhone To 18 Pro Max: Six Key Apple Launches Expected At Today's Event

Apple is expected to unveil a foldable iPhone, new Pro models, Apple Watches, AirPods and Macs at its biggest product event of the year.

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Foldable iPhone To 18 Pro Max: Six Key Apple Launches Expected At Today's Event
Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone at its annual launch event.
(Photo: AI Generated)

Apple is set to take the wraps off a fresh lineup of products at its annual launch event on Wednesday, with a foldable iPhone, new iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple Watches and upgraded Macs among the products expected to make their debut.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET, with viewers able to watch it through Apple's website or the Apple TV app.

Apple had not officially confirmed its launch lineup, however, analysts, tech publications and Apple watchers have offered a long list of predictions about what the company could announce.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

At the centre of those expectations is the iPhone Ultra, which is rumoured to be Apple's first foldable iPhone.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Series Launch Today: Expected Price, Camera, Display, Battery And Other Details

Foldable iPhone: What to expect

According to MacWorld, citing a source familiar with Apple's plans, the iPhone Ultra could adopt a book-style folding design. When unfolded, the device is expected to offer a landscape-oriented display roughly comparable in size to an iPad mini.

MacWorld reported that the phone could feature a 7.7- to 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.3- to 5.5-inch outer screen, along with four cameras.

The foldable design could also come with some compromises. MacWorld expects the device to lack Face ID because of differences in the front-facing camera setup between its folded and unfolded states.

The phone could also reportedly miss out on a telephoto camera because of its slim profile. Wireless charging could be another limitation, with the device potentially not supporting MagSafe or conventional wireless charging.

What else could Apple launch?

The foldable iPhone is not the only major product expected at the event. Apple is also rumoured to be working on a Home Hub, a smart home device resembling an iPad that could work with HomeKit-compatible lights, thermostats, locks, security cameras and speakers.

ALSO READ: Thinnest iPhone Ever? Five Key Things Speculated About Apple's 'Passport-Sized' Foldable

According to MacRumors and 9to5Mac, other products expected at the event include:

  • iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
  • Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4
  • AirPods 5
  • MacBook Ultra, M6 MacBook Pro and M6 iMac
  • Apple TV 4K

The event also comes just days after John Ternus took over as Apple CEO on Sept. 1, succeeding Tim Cook, who announced in April that he would step down.

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