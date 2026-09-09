iPhone 18 Series Launch Today: Expected Price, Camera, Display, Battery And Other Details

Apple is expected to unveil its next generation iPhones today, September 9, at its “Surprise and shine” event. The event will begin at 10:30 PM IST in India, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple's first foldable iPhone expected to headline the launch. This year's launch could also mark a major change in Apple's iPhone strategy. Reports suggest the company will introduce only its premium models in September, while the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air could arrive in spring 2027. Here is everything that is expected from the three premium iPhones.

iPhone 18 Pro

Display

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch display, similar to the current-generation Pro model. MacRumors reports that Apple could use an upgraded LTPO+ display.

Performance

The phone is expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, which is reportedly being manufactured using TSMC's 2nm process. Macworld reports that the move to 2nm could bring improvements in both performance and power efficiency.

Camera

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel sensors. One of the biggest reported upgrades is a variable aperture main camera, which could allow the lens opening to adjust depending on lighting and the desired depth of field.

Battery

Regulatory filings reported by MacRumors suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could have a battery rated at 4,056mAh in China and 4,288mAh in the US.

Expected Price

The iPhone 18 Pro could start at around $1,249-$1,299 in the US, according to estimates compiled by MacRumors. In India, 91mobiles has reported a possible starting price of Rs 1,44,900, although this remains unconfirmed.

ALSO READ: Apple Event 2026: 10 Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Upgrades Expected To Be Announced

iPhone 18 Pro Max

Display

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a larger 6.9-inch display, retaining the screen size used by Apple's recent Pro Max models. Like the smaller Pro, it could receive LTPO+ technology and a smaller Dynamic Island.

Performance

The Pro Max is expected to use the same A20 Pro chip as the iPhone 18 Pro. The 2nm chip is expected to offer better performance and power efficiency.

Camera

The Pro Max could get Apple's new variable aperture camera technology. MacRumors reports that the 48-megapixel Fusion main camera could allow users to adjust the aperture, giving greater control over light and depth of field.

Battery

MacRumors reports regulatory figures of 5,391mAh for the Chinese version and 5,567mAh for the US version.

Design And Colors

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain the overall design language of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reported color options include Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver, but Apple has not confirmed the final lineup.

Expected Price

MacRumors currently lists an estimated US starting price of $1,349-$1,399 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In India, 91mobiles has reported a possible starting price of Rs 1,59,900. Higher storage versions could cost significantly more.

iPhone Ultra

Display

MacRumors reports that the device could have a roughly 5.5-inch outer display when closed and a 7.8-inch inner display when opened.

Design

The phone is expected to use a book style folding design, allowing it to function like a conventional smartphone when closed and a small tablet when opened.

Expected Price

MacRumors currently reports a possible starting price of around $2,199, with higher storage configurations potentially approaching $3,000. Reuters has separately reported expectations of a price above $2,500, highlighting how expensive Apple's first foldable could become.

Apple has not yet confirmed the names, prices or specifications of the iPhones expected to be unveiled at its September 9 event. The details mentioned are based on reports and leaks.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro vs 18 Pro Max vs iPhone Ultra: Specifications, Camera, Colours — What Leaks Suggest

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.