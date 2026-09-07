Need An Instant Loan With Same-Day Disbursal? Here's What To Know

If you need money quickly, several banks, non-banking institutions and regulated digital lending platforms in India offer "instant" personal loans. Many of these, pre- approved as well as regular personal loans, can be sanctioned and credited within minutes for eligible borrowers.

The demand for this is also reflected in data. Instant personal loans are becoming an increasingly common part of India's digital lending ecosystem. According to a recent report by the consulting firm Redseer, India's digital lending market expanded nearly 13-fold in five years, from around Rs 0.15 trillion in FY21 to Rs 2.2 trillion in FY26.

The report projects the market to grow at an annual rate of around 26% through FY31. However, borrowing also comes with certain responsibilities, to ensure that you do not end up getting trapped financially. As a borrower, you must keep key aspects of such loans in mind: How to pick them and what your options are.

What Determines How Quickly a Loan Is Disbursed?

First, the term “instant” itself cannot guarantee you a loan quickly. You must understand whether a lender is advertising:

● Instant sanction: This refers to a quick loan approval after eligibility and credit checks

● Same-day disbursal: In this case, your loan is approved, and the amount is transferred to your account on the very same day.

For example, IDFC FIRST Bank's FIRSTmoney Smart Personal Loan offers eligible customers loans of up to Rs 15 lakh, with disbursal in as little as 10 minutes.

For instant loans, aspects that can affect the speed of disbursal are:

● Digital KYC: Online identity verification can reduce paperwork. RBI permits digital and video-based KYC processes under its KYC framework.

● Credit assessment: Your income, credit history, existing debt and other eligibility factors can affect the lender's decision.

● Existing customer relationship: Personal loans can often be processed more quickly for existing customers, as the lender may already have their financial and KYC details on file.

● Banking and verification processes: Additional checks, documentation or discrepancies can delay disbursal even after an initial approval. Disbursal via NEFT/IMPS outside banking hours may be carried over to the next business day.

Types of Lenders Offering Fast Personal Loans

● Established banks: Traditional banks usually offer quicker loans to existing customers with pre-approved limits. New applicants may face longer processing. However, digital-first personal loans like FIRSTmoney by IDFC FIRST Bank can offer instant fund disbursal within 10 minutes, as the entire application process is 100% digital. FIRSTmoney also eliminates the need for document uploads, making the borrowing process faster and more convenient.

● NBFCs: These entities often offer loans with fast processing and minimal paperwork. However, NBFCs may charge higher interest rates, and eligibility criteria can vary depending on the institution and the borrower's profile. According to Paisabazaar, personal loan interest rates offered by most NBFCs typically start at around 10% and can go up to 20% or higher. [2]

● Digital lending platforms: Digital lending apps or platforms can help borrowers discover and apply for personal loans through a largely paperless process. These platforms may aggregate loan offers from multiple lenders, making it easier to compare options; however, you should check the actual lender, interest rate, fees, repayment terms and other applicable conditions before applying.

Comparing Instant Loan Options by Lender Types

While banks, NBFCs and RBI-regulated digital lending platforms may all offer quick loan options, their disbursal processes, application journeys and product benefits can differ

Add image caption here

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit



Before Taking an Instant Loan, Check These 5 Things

● Check your credit score: Review your credit score and credit report before applying. A strong credit profile can improve your chances of approval and a favourable interest rate.

● Verify the loan amount you actually need: Borrow only what is necessary for your specific financial requirement. Taking a larger loan than needed can increase your overall repayment burden.

● Review eligibility and verification requirements: Check the lender's age, income, employment, residency, and credit-related eligibility criteria. This can help you avoid potential rejection. Also, check whether the lender offers a paperless application process to make applying for the loan easier.

● Check data and privacy practices: Understand what personal and financial information the loan app collects, why it is required, and how your data is stored or used.

● Assess the lender's customer support: Check whether the lender provides clear channels for customer service and grievance redressal. This will help you ensure that your loan tenure remains a smooth experience in case of any issues.

How To Choose Right Instant Loan Option

As a borrower, you should not choose an app offering a loan simply because it advertises a "quicker" process. You should check factors such as interest rates, processing fees, late-payment charges, and hidden terms that can affect your finances.

● Speed vs cost: Just because a loan is disbursed quickly does not mean it is the cheapest option. Some faster loan options may have higher processing fees or interest rates, so compare the overall cost before applying.

● Interest rates and fees: Compare the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), processing fees, and prepayment or foreclosure charges before choosing a loan. Also check whether the lender calculates interest using a flat-rate or reducing-balance method, as this can significantly affect the actual cost of borrowing. A flat-rate method may charge interest on the original principal throughout the tenure, while reducing-balance interest is calculated on the outstanding loan amount. This can be beneficial for you as it potentially lowers total interest paid.

● Repayment flexibility: Look at the available loan tenures and choose one that fits your monthly budget. Also check whether the lender allows part prepayment or foreclosure without additional charges.

● Transparency: Before taking a digital loan, check that the lender is a bank or NBFC regulated by the RBI. You should also receive a Key Fact Statement (KFS) that outlines key loan terms and costs before accepting the loan offer. You can check the RBI's Digital Lending Apps Directory to confirm that the app partners with a valid regulated entity.

Instant personal loans can be useful when you need funds urgently, but speed should not be the only thing you look at. Before applying, compare the interest rate, total charges, repayment tenure and lender's terms to protect your financial future.

FAQs

1. Which banks offer instant personal loans with same-day disbursal in India? Banks such as IDFC FIRST Bank, through its FIRSTmoney personal loan, offer instant personal loan with same day disbursal to eligible customers.

2. Can a personal loan be approved in minutes in India? Yes, particularly digital-first personal loans and pre-approved loans can be approved in just a few minutes. However, an initial offer is not always the same as the final sanction and may depend on your profile. Once approved, the loan amount may also be credited to your account within minutes.

3. Are instant loan apps safe? Yes, they can be safe, provided they are linked to an RBI-regulated lender and follow applicable digital-lending requirements. Check the lender's identity before submitting personal information.

4. Does instant sanction guarantee instant bank transfer? No. Sanction and disbursal are separate steps. Factors such as final verification, documentation and the lender's disbursal process can affect when the money reaches your bank account.

5. Does a higher credit score guarantee same-day disbursal?

A good credit score, typically above 750, improves your chances of fast approval, but disbursal timing also depends on KYC completion, banking hours and the lender's internal verification process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.