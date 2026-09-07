Digital Media Dethrones TV, Set To Capture 80% Of Global Ad Revenue By 2029: Report

Digital media is changing the global advertising industry, with its share of total ad revenue expected to reach around 80% by 2029, according to an ICICI Securities report.

The shift is already visible in India, where digital media has overtaken television to become the largest segment of the media and entertainment industry. The digital media grew more than 30% year-on-year in 2025, making it the fastest-growing major segment.

Digital advertising has been central to that expansion. Its share of India's total advertising market rose to about 63% in 2025 from 56% a year earlier. Digital ad revenue crossed Rs 947 billion during the year, moving closer to the Rs 1 trillion mark.

Also Read: OpenAI Expands ChatGPT Ads Worldwide As Advertising Revenue Hits $1 Billion Run Rate

The broader Indian advertising market also gained momentum. It expanded 13.5% in 2025 to Rs 1.5 trillion, exceeding the media and entertainment industry's roughly 9% growth and nominal per-capita GDP growth of 7.7%.

Digital platforms allow advertisers to target specific audiences and measure consumer responses, giving brands greater visibility into the results of their spending.

Globally, digital formats accounted for around 72% of advertising revenue in 2024. That share is projected to rise to about 80% by 2029.

Also Read: Delhi Pharmacies Told to Stop Advertising Misleading Medicine Discounts

Retail search advertising is expected to be a major contributor. Its share of global digital advertising could rise from around 33% in 2024 to 46% by 2029. In-game advertising is also projected to increase from 33% to 39%.

India's commerce-linked advertising market is expanding rapidly. E-commerce and point-of-sale advertising jumped 50% in 2025 to Rs 220 billion, equal to around 85% of television advertising revenue.

The numbers underline a broader structural change as advertisers increasingly move spending towards digital platforms that offer targeted reach, measurable outcomes and stronger links to consumer purchases.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.