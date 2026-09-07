iPhone Ultra: Apple’s First Foldable Model Could Cost $2,000, Have 7.8-Inch Display

Apple could finally enter the foldable smartphone market with a new iPhone that may carry the "Ultra" name. The company has not officially confirmed the device, but multiple reports suggest it could be introduced at Apple's September 9 event.

7.8-Inch Display Expected

According to MacRumors, Apple's foldable iPhone could have a 5.5-inch outer display when closed and a roughly 7.8-inch inner display when opened. The device is expected to use a book style folding design, giving it a larger screen similar to a small tablet when unfolded. The phone could also be around 4.5mm thick when unfolded, although this remains based on reports and has not been confirmed by Apple.

Touch ID And Dual Cameras

MacRumors reports that Apple could use Touch ID instead of Face ID on the foldable model, potentially helping the company keep the device thinner. The phone is also expected to have two rear cameras, rather than the three camera setup found on Apple's Pro models.

iPhone Ultra Could Cost Over $2,000

The foldable iPhone is expected to sit at the top of Apple's smartphone lineup. The Economic Times reports that the device could have a starting price of at least $2,000, while higher-storage versions could cost $2,500 or more. Financial Times has also reported that Apple is preparing a foldable iPhone priced above $2,000.

When Could Apple Launch It?

Apple has confirmed its September 9 event, where it is expected to unveil its next generation iPhone lineup. MacRumors, Financial Express and Indian Express all expect the first foldable iPhone to be among the major announcements.

Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market could mark a major change for the iPhone lineup. The company is entering a segment where Samsung and other smartphone makers have already launched several generations of foldable devices. If the reports are accurate, Apple could be positioning its first foldable as an ultra premium product rather than a mainstream iPhone.

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