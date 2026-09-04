iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone Ultra: Price, Design, Battery, Camera And Feature — What Leaks Suggest

Apple's September 9 event could bring its most interesting iPhone lineup in years. Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple is widely expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, which recent reports have referred to as the iPhone Ultra.

The two devices could sit at the top of Apple's smartphone lineup, but they may take very different approaches.

Here is what the latest leaks suggest:

Design: Traditional Pro Max Or Foldable Ultra

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain a familiar 6.9-inch design, with a raised camera area and a combination of metal and glass. Recent reports suggest its overall shape may not change dramatically from the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The Ultra, however, could be a significantly different device. MacRumors reports that Apple's foldable iPhone may feature a roughly 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen that opens like a book. The device is also expected to have a very thin profile when unfolded.

Battery: Pro Max Could Get A Bigger Battery

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a battery of around 5,321mAh, compared with 5,088mAh in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to Tom's Guide.

The Ultra, meanwhile, is reportedly being designed with a split battery system, with battery cells placed on both sides of the foldable device.

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Camera: Different Approaches

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to continue with three 48-megapixel rear cameras, including a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. A variable-aperture main camera could also be added, potentially giving users greater control over light and background blur.

The Ultra could take a different approach because of its slim foldable design. MacRumors reports that the foldable iPhone may feature two 48-megapixel rear cameras, with no dedicated telephoto lens currently expected.

Price: iPhone Ultra Could Cost Almost Twice As Much

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at around $1,299 to $1,399 for the 256GB model, according to estimates cited by Tom's Guide.

The iPhone Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500. Tom's Guide currently estimates a possible starting price of $2,400 to $2,500, citing rising component and supply chain costs.

Apple has not confirmed either device's specifications or pricing.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max appears to be the more conventional upgrade, with expected improvements in performance, battery life and cameras. The Ultra, if the leaks prove accurate, could be Apple's bigger design statement, combining a foldable display with a phone-to-tablet-style experience and potentially Touch ID.

Apple is expected to reveal its new devices on September 9. Until then, the specifications, names and prices remain unconfirmed.

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