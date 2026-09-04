Copper Shock Hits Cables Stocks: Polycab, Finolex, RR Kabel Slide Up To 6% After Price Hikes

Polycab India, Finolex Cables Share Prices Today: Cables and wires stocks came under pressure on Friday after major players moved to raise prices amid elevated copper costs, putting the spotlight on margins, competition and demand in the sector.

Polycab India shares fell as much as 5.85% to Rs 8,308.55 on the BSE. Finolex Cables declined 4.92% to Rs 1,210.40, while R R Kabel slipped 4.97% to Rs 2,488.60.

The selling comes even as companies have begun passing higher input costs through to customers. Polycab India and Finolex Cables have implemented price hikes across select wire and cable products following a rise in copper prices, according to channel checks. RR Kabel has also announced increases, although it has so far kept the hikes on hold.

According to Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, the fall in cable and wire stocks despite recent price hikes reflects concerns over rising copper costs and the ability of companies to pass on the higher input costs without affecting demand. Polycab India and Finolex Cables have implemented around 3% price increases on select products, while RR Kabel has announced hikes of 2% to 3.5%, although its implementation is currently on hold. The staggered approach highlights the competitive nature of the industry, where companies have to balance margin protection with market share.

"With copper accounting for a significant portion of raw material costs, sustained commodity inflation could keep investor sentiment cautious in the near term. The recent weakness in Polycab, Finolex Cables and RR Kabel therefore appears to be driven by concerns over margin pressure and competitive pricing, rather than the absence of demand," Singh said.

Polycab, Finolex Cables Announce Price Hikes

Finolex Cables has implemented a 3% price increase on Light Duty Cables and Communication Cables, effective September 4.

ALSO READ: Polycab, Finolex Cables Hike Cable and Wire Prices Amid Rising Copper Costs

Polycab, meanwhile, has raised the listing price by 3% for its 90-metre and 180-metre wires, with the revised prices effective September 2.

RR Kabel has announced price hikes ranging between 2% and 3.5% across its products, although the company has currently kept the price increase on hold, according to channel checks.

KEI Industries, meanwhile, has not taken any price action so far.

The companies had announced the price increases to dealers towards the end of August, but implementation was delayed amid competitive considerations and announcements from other major industry players.

Why Are Cable Stocks Under Pressure?

The latest pricing moves come against the backdrop of higher copper prices, which have a significant bearing on the cost structure of the wires and cables industry.

Copper accounts for a substantial portion of raw material costs for cable manufacturers, making sharp movements in the commodity a key margin variable for the sector.

For manufacturers, raising prices can help offset higher input costs and protect profitability. However, passing on costs in a competitive market also carries the risk of affecting demand and market share.

That balancing act appears to be particularly important now, with Polycab, Finolex Cables, KEI Industries and RR Kabel competing alongside new entrants and companies adding capacity.

Competitive Pressure Keeps Pricing Moves In Focus

The staggered implementation of price hikes highlights the competitive dynamics in the cables and wires market.

While manufacturers need to protect margins from higher copper costs, aggressive pricing can potentially affect volumes or market share. This makes the response of other large players equally important for the sector.

The fact that RR Kabel has kept its announced hikes on hold, while KEI Industries has not taken any price action, underscores the different approaches being adopted by companies as they weigh commodity inflation against competitive pressures.

Recent industry commentary has also pointed to the impact of commodity volatility on cable manufacturers, with pricing actions increasingly being used to offset sharp movements in input costs.

What Investors Should Watch

The immediate focus for investors will be on whether price hikes are implemented across the industry and how effectively companies can pass higher copper costs to customers without hurting volumes.

For Polycab, Finolex Cables and RR Kabel, the ability to maintain pricing discipline while defending market share could determine how much of the commodity inflation ultimately flows through to margins.

The sharp fall in cable stocks on Friday suggests the market is already weighing those trade-offs.

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