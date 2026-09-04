Qatar vs Singapore Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch QAT vs SIN, ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026

Qatar vs Singapore Latest

Singapore have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Singapore were 51/7 after 16 overs

Qatar (Playing XI): Zubair Ali, Zeeshan Haider, Imal Liyanage, Shahzaib Jamil(w), Muhammad Asim, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Daniel Archer Louis, Owais Ahmed, Amir Farooq, Shahzeb Afridi

Singapore (Playing XI): Suryansh Gulecha, Kabir Biren(w), Riaan Naik, Manpreet Singh(c), Pranav Sudarshan, Girin Gune, Kabir Berlia, Harman Singh, Sai Harsha Venugopal, Yuvaan Pandey, Harsh Venkataram

Qatar vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The Qatar vs Singapore match will not be available on live TV in India.

Qatar vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Qatar vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website.

Qatar vs Singapore Preview

Qatar and Singapore will be desperate to open their accounts when they meet after losing their first two games. Both teams will hope to turn their fortunes around on Sept. 4.

Qatar began their campaign with a 92-run defeat against the UAE before posting 272 in their second fixture against Oman.

Singapore first lost to Oman by 131 runs. In their second fixture, the side suffered a big defeat against Kuwait. They were unable to chase down 257 runs in a rain-drenched game. Kuwait won the match by 160 runs after Singapore were bowled out for 96.

Both teams will aim to keep their tournament hopes alive when they clash at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The winner of the ACC Men's Premier Cup wins a spot in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup, so each match is crucial for the participating teams.

Qatar vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Qatar vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played on Sept. 4 from 7 a.m. IST onwards.

Qatar vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Venue

The Qatar vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Qatar vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

Qatar Squad: Zubair Ali, Zeeshan Haider, Imal Liyanage (w), Muhammad Asim, Akshay Patil, Mirza Mohammed Baig (c), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Shahzeb Afridi, Daniel Archer Louis, Owais Ahmed, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Shahzaib Jamil, Arif Nasir Uddin, Adnan Mirza, Tamoor Sajjad.

Singapore: Manpreet Singh (c) (wk), Hari Kukreja, Sai Venugopal (wk), Pranav Sudarshan, Chandramauli Sridev, Kabir Biren (wk), Riaan Naik, Suryansh Gulecha, Girin Gune, Harsh Venkataram, Kabir Berlia, Daksh Tyagi, Yuvaan Pandey, Harman Singh.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 Group B Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 UAE 2 2 0 4 2.107 2 Oman 2 2 0 4 1.971 3 Kuwait 2 1 1 2 1.541 4 Qatar 2 0 2 0 -1.526 5 Singapore 2 0 2 0 -3.384

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