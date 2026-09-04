Stocks To Watch Today: SAIL, HAL, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, RBL Bank, RVNL & More

Shares of SAIL, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), UltraTech Cement and RVNL will be in focus during the trading session on Friday, September 4.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

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Cipla: NCLT Mumbai Bench allowed the application for the amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Inzpera Healthsciences with Cipla, dispensing with meetings of equity shareholders and unsecured creditors.

UltraTech Cement: Launches Ultravolt wires & cables business with Rs. 1,800 crore investment.

HAL - GE Aerospace shipped three F404-IN20 engines to HAL in Aug. 2026 for the indigenous fighter jet programme, supporting aircraft production.

SAIL - India Ratings upgraded issuer rating and public deposit rating to AA+ (Stable) from AA (Stable) and upgraded/affirmed bank loan facilities at IND AA+/Stable / IND A1+; commercial paper rating A1+ reaffirmed.

Max Healthcare - To infuse Rs 87.87 crore into Kalinga Hospital via rights issue.

Fractal Analytics: Fractal Analytics Sweden AB liquidated effective July 15, 2026 to simplify group structure.

Shanthi Gears: Appointed Sai Krishna Alluri as CFO with immediate effect, replacing the Interim CFO effective September 03, 2026.

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IRFC: JCR upgraded IRFC's long-term issuer credit rating to ‘A-' with Stable outlook from ‘BBB+' with Stable outlook.

Ceigall India: Received an LoI worth approximately Rs. 5,300 crore from REC Power Development and Consultancy for a Gujarat power-transmission project,

RVNL: Emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a Rs. 404.88 crore East Coast Railway project involving third-line works, bridges, track linking and allied infrastructure, with a 30-month execution period

PVP Ventures: Acuité assigned ‘BBB-' with Stable outlook ratings to two NCDs aggregating Rs. 150 crore.

Great Eastern Shipping: Commencement date of buyback of equity shares of up to Rs. 900 crore at a maximum price of Rs. 1,530 per share will commence on September 4, 2026 through the open-market route.

TeamLease Services: Gujarat High Court hearing in the dispute over Provident Fund (PF) applicability to National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM) trainees was adjourned, with the next hearing scheduled for September 22, 2026

Indian Energy Exchange: Recorded its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 13.94 billion units (BU) in August 2026, up 20.2% year-on-year; Real-Time Market (RTM) volume rose 10.6% to 5.56 BU

Power Grid Corporation of India: Declared successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for the 7,500 megawatt Lakadia Renewable Energy Zone transmission project in Gujarat; Letter of Intent received on September 3, 2026. annual transmission charges Rs. 1,152.49 crore.

RBL Bank: Received a notice proposing GST demand of Rs. 164.14 crore, including interest and penalty, for FY2022-23 over a mismatch in input tax credit (ITC) reported for its bullion business.

Bharat Forge: WOS Kalyani Strategic Systems signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Thales to establish indigenous production of 70-mm unguided and laser-guided rocket systems

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Kalyani Strategic Systems signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FN Herstal for a potential joint venture for small arms, integrated weapon systems and counter-unmanned aerial system solutions in India.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart: Launched its 65th showroom, a 6918 sq. ft. outlet at Redhills, Chennai, as part of its ongoing retail expansion

HEG Advanced Materials: Composite Scheme becomes effective; graphite business demerged into HEG Graphite and Bhilwara Energy amalgamated into HEG Advanced Materials.

HUDCO: Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) upgraded its long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings to A- from BBB+, with a Stable outlook.

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