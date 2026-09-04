Five Stocks To Buy Today: Kirloskar Oil Engines, Samvardhana Motherson, Apar Industries, And More | Sept 4

Analysts have recommended buying Apar Industries Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Action Construction Equipment Ltd. and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. with defined target prices and stop-loss levels. Here are the five stocks to buy today:

Apar Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 17,687.00)

Amit Shreeram Goel, MT, SEBI-registered research analyst and co-founder of BlueOak Wealth, has recommended buying Apar Industries at Rs 17,772. He has set a target price of Rs 19,736, indicating a potential upside of around 11% from the recommended entry level. The stop loss should be maintained at Rs 16,199.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,260.40)

Goel has also recommended buying Kirloskar Oil Engines at Rs 2,289, with a target price of Rs 2,583. The target implies a potential upside of nearly 13% from the suggested buying price. Investors taking the position have been advised to keep a stop loss at Rs 1,999.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (CMP: Rs Rs 162.50)

Pradip Halder, founder and chief executive officer of PHD Capital, has recommended buying shares of Samvardhana Motherson International. Halder has given target prices of Rs 157 and Rs 166, while placing the stop loss at Rs 144.50.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,145.00)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying Action Construction Equipment shares. He has set initial and subsequent targets of Rs 1,190 and Rs 1,235, respectively. The higher target suggests a potential upside of nearly 8% from the current market price. The stop loss has been placed at Rs 1,095.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 476.25)

Sarvade has also recommended buying Aadhar Housing Finance shares, with target prices of Rs 494 and Rs 515. The higher target indicates a potential upside of around 8% from the current market price. Investors have been advised to maintain a stop loss at Rs 463.

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Disclaimer: The stock recommendations and opinions mentioned above are those of the respective analysts and market experts. Investors should consult a qualified financial adviser and assess their risk appetite before making investment decisions.'

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