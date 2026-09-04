Dividend Stocks: Last Day To Buy GeeCee Ventures, Texmaco Infra And Transpek Industry

Shares of GeeCee Ventures Ltd., Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd. and Transpek Industry Ltd. will be in focus on Friday, September 4, as this is the last trading day for investors to buy the stocks and qualify for their respective dividend payouts.

All three companies have fixed Monday, September 7, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. The stocks will also trade ex-dividend on the same day. Under the T+1 settlement system, investors buying the shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not be entitled to the payouts.

GeeCee Ventures Dividend

GeeCee Ventures has announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. Investors must purchase the stock by September 4 to become eligible for the payout. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company's annual general meeting.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Dividend

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings has declared a final dividend of ₹0.15 per equity share for FY26. The dividend has been announced on shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Investors buying Texmaco Infrastructure shares on that date will not qualify, making September 4 the last day to purchase the stock for dividend eligibility.

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Transpek Industry Dividend

Transpek Industry has announced the highest dividend among the three companies at Rs 20 per equity share for FY26. The dividend remains subject to approval by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting.

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 7 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by September 4 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekend.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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